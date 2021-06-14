Razer Blade 14" laptop and Razer Raptor 27" monitor revealed at E3 2021 - Dexerto

Razer has announced a new innovative line of hardware that gamers will be able to dive into shortly, and gaming on the go is never going to feel better after the new Razer Blades release.

E3 2021 has been jammed-packed full of amazing announcements from AAA developers and small indie ones worldwide. There is not going to be a shortage of games to play for the next little while, as we have heard news from an ample amount of titles such as Battlefield 2042, and Starfield.

However, Razer hosted their very first keynote during E3 this year, and their announcements may have surprised a few of us, as the company is taking new heights with their laptops.

Advertisement

Razer Blade 14″ laptop

Announced during the Razer E3 keynote on June 14, the gaming hardware company will be releasing a brand new laptop alongside a new monitor for gamers to purchase sometime soon.

First off, we have the Razer Blade 14”, a beautifully new designed laptop in the long-lasting series of Razer Blade’s, but this time around they are not shying away from powering this beast up.

Razer has been calling promoting this laptop as an “ultra thin” iteration of gaming laptops, and they are not wrong in saying this. As it is only 16.8mm in height, and for the components packed within, it is very impressive what they have managed to accomplish.

Advertisement

The new Razer Blade 14” will come equipped with the following hardware.

AMD Ryzen 5900HX Unlocked Processor “Zen 3” Mobile Processor in 7NM 8-Core X86 CPU Up to 4.6 gHZ

Nvidia RTX 3000 Series GPU Up to an RTX 3080 8GB VRAM

Consumers will have the choice between a 144hz FHD display or a 165hz QHD display

Bluetooth 5.2

Wifi 6E

As well, Razer has commented on the new Blade saying it is going to be the world’s “most powerful and smallest 14″ gaming laptop on the market”. Another notable feature is without a doubt the promises of “up to 12 hours of battery life”, but this is all going to depend on what tasks you are outputting on the new Blade 14”.

Razer Raptor 27″ monitor

However, this was not the only announcement Razer made during their keynote, as they also announced a brand iteration of the Razer Raptor 27” gaming monitor. Coming off of the previously released Raptor, the new one is going to feature a slimmer bezel along the borders and a higher resolution.

Advertisement

The Raptor will be 27 inches and feature a QHD IPS display for gamers to use, and it will have a 165hz refresh rate which is an upgrade compared to the previous iteration of the Razer Raptor which only had 144hz.

The new Razer Raptor will also be the first monitor that is THX certified, which is a credential given to hardware that reaches certain standards in terms of audio and visual limits. This monitor is nothing to joke about, and with a 1ms response time combined with all the features within the Raptor, gamers will be overjoyed with this new option when purchasing a new monitor.

Advertisement

Price and release date

The new Razer Blade 14” laptop is going to have varying price points depending on the internals of the laptop you are opting for.

If you are wanting something more powerful such as an RTX 3080, then you are going to need to pay a hefty price.

Starting at $1799 USD and going all the way up to $2799 USD, there are going to be three different options for players to choose from when it comes to the new Blade 14”.

Related News

Below is a quick rundown of the price options and the internals you are going to get for each price point.

While on the other side, the Razer Raptor 27” monitor originally retailed for $699.99 USD for the first iteration of Razer’s monitor line. However, the new Raptor is going to set gamers back $799 USD, which is more than reasonable for the upgrades Razer is pumping into this version compared to the last.

Advertisement

Furthermore, you will have the option to purchase an official Razer VESA mount for $99.99 USD, which will suffice your needs to mount this monitor on compatible VESA mounts!

The Razer Blade 14” laptop and the Razer Raptor 27” monitor are available for purchase right now on Razer’s site, along with certain retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and more.

Razer certainly left a lasting impression on the gaming community for their first-ever E3 keynote, and the future is looking bright for fans of the legacy gaming brand.