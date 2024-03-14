Old School RuneScape is fixing its worst skill in huge rebalance update

As part of Project Rebalance, Jagex has unveiled plans to fix Agility and make what many players consider to be the MMORPG’s worst skill more fun to train.

While Old School RuneScape updates have historically been focused on delivering end-game content like new raids and boss pets, that’s not the case for the year ahead.

Developer Jagex is putting more focus on both the early and mid-game with the introduction of the Zombie Axe being one such example. However, this pales in comparison to Project Rebalance, a huge update that addresses many of the game’s biggest problems, especially for new players.

In addition to a Run Energy rework, core changes to combat, and practically endless tweaks to skilling, Project Rebalance is also fixing Agility in an attempt to make Old School RuneScape’s worst skill more enjoyable.

OSRS Agility rework coming with Project Rebalance

As revealed in a developer blog post on March 13, a huge update to Agility is coming with several core aspects of the skill being reworked including XP rates, course variety, and the usefulness of shortcuts.

The biggest change coming is the adjustments to XP rates which aim to improve course variety and encourage players to move to new courses as they level up.

Several Agility courses are receiving adjustments with these being the highlights:

Draynor Village Rooftop Course: Changed from Level 10 to Level 1

Changed from Level 10 to Level 1 Gnome Stronghold Agility Course: Changed from Level 1 to Level 10

Changed from Level 1 to Level 10 Al Kharid Rooftop Course: 12,000 XP per hour, up from 9,360

12,000 XP per hour, up from 9,360 Barbarian Outpost Agility Course: Additional 5,000 Strength XP per hour

Additional 5,000 Strength XP per hour Falador Rooftop Course: 35,000 XP per hour, up from 27,200

35,000 XP per hour, up from 27,200 Seers’ Village Rooftop Course: 42,000 XP per hour, down from 45,600

42,000 XP per hour, down from 45,600 Ardougne Rooftop Course: 70,000 XP per hour, up from 62,300

These course-wide adjustments will also see every Agility course reward Marks of Grace and several failable obstacles removed to improve consistency when training, like the infamous jump near the end of the Canifis Agility Course.

The Brimhaven Agility Arena is also receiving some big changes that will see Karamja’s legacy training spot become more desirable. This includes various quality-of-life improvements, XP rate buffs, and dedicated worlds where players can train together and earn additional rewards.

Last but not least, several Agility shortcuts are being made more relevant by having their requirements reduced significantly. Be it lower Agility level requirements or the removal of Achievement Diary requirements, shortcuts will be more accessible to early and mid-game players.

These Agility-specific changes are being made alongside wider proposals to make Run Energy more forgiving. The specifics on how Run Energy is being changed and will interact with Agility will feature in an upcoming blog.