Nintendo says they’re interested in creating NFTs, but there’s a catch

As Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) become ever more present in the gaming world, Nintendo have revealed that they’re looking into NFTs, but have questioned how exactly they can do it.

Despite backlash from some gamers over the slow bleed of NFTs into gaming, brands and organizations in the space continue to find ways to utilize the growing technology into their work.

While a Ubisoft exec was berated for claiming gamers “don’t understand” NFTs, after the announcement of Ubisoft Quarts and esports organization 100 Thieves launched their own free NFT, there are still multiple questions over the practice — and there’ll be even more now.

During a Q&A session, Nintendo spoke briefly about NFTs, and the anti-NFT crowd might want to stop reading.

Following the publication of Nintendo’s latest financial results for the fiscal year, the company hosted a Q&A session and were asked about their position on NFTs and the metaverse.

Analyst David Gibson posted a series of tweets, all with Nintendo’s answers to whichever questions they were asked regarding the state of the business.

When asked about their thoughts on NFTs and the metaverse, they reportedly said: “We do have interest in this area, we feel the potential in this area, but we wonder what joy we can provide in this area and this is difficult to define right now.”

Q) How think about metaverse and NFT?

A) We do have interest in this area, we feel the potential in this area, but we wonder what joy we can provide in this area and this is difficult to define right now (hey Facebook etc take note!!) 8/ — David Gibson (@gibbogame) February 3, 2022

The idea of using NFTs to “bring joy” to their consumer base is perhaps the most Nintendo response possible, so it will be interesting to see how they choose to tackle the space should they make the move, especially considering the backlash they likely know they’ll receive.

It doesn’t seem as though NFTs are in Nintendo’s immediate plans, but don’t be surprised to see them pop up in the months or years to come.