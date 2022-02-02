100 Thieves receive backlash after launching LCS championship NFT

100 Thieves have launched a free-to-mint NFT celebrating their League of Legends world championship, and some of their fans aren’t exactly happy about it.

Back in the summer of 2021, 100 Thieves took the championship trophy during LCS 2021, defeating Team Liquid in the process.

On February 1, 2022, 100T revealed that they gifted their League of Legends players and staff commemorative jackets and diamond chains to celebrate their win.

To share the celebration with fans all around the world, the company has released completely free special edition NFTs displaying the design of the chains gifted to their players.

Shortly after announcing it, they began receiving backlash regarding the product.

Advertisement

100 Thieves launch NFT

A championship isn't just for our players to celebrate. You believed in us.

You cheered alongside us.

We have a special gift for you. A commemorative digital 100 Thieves championship chain. Available now for free for everyone. Claim: https://t.co/JlKpzrHMnH pic.twitter.com/oOBbfObUIy — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) February 2, 2022

Since 100 Thieves revealed their completely free-to-mint, Polygon-based NFT, fans began to complain about their use of the blockchain. Alongside the tweet is a video from Nadeshot explaining why they decided to launch the NFT.

Nadeshot explained: “We just had the players in the same room I’m sitting in, and we gifted them a diamond chain… I also wanted to give our community an opportunity to feel that same sense of pride.

“That’s why I’m excited to share that we’re going to be gifting a digital collectible that is a replica of that same chain.”

The backlash

One person replied to the tweet: “So… it’s a free NFT. FFS, Nade. Not you too, man. Got us excited for no reason.”

Advertisement

So…it’s a free NFT. FFS, Nade. Not you too, man. Got us excited for no reason. — MicDub (@MicDubTV) February 2, 2022

Other users replied that they thought the org was sending them physical chains for free, and regret claiming it after they realized they weren’t getting actual products.

i regret claiming this after i realized it was not physically being sent to my house — Marie :･ﾟ✧ (@ureshiimarie) February 2, 2022

100 Thieves co-owner Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop replied to a fan celebrating their new product as well. He said: “I didn’t even know we were doing this but I’m confused why some people are hating?

“Clearly lays out the difference between predatory shill NFT profile picture bulls**t and what the goal of this is. I guess it’s just circle jerk hate? I’m not into NFTs but this is cool.”

Advertisement

Yeah, I didn’t even know we were doing this but I’m confused why some people are hating? Clearly lays out the difference between predatory shill NFT profile picture bullshit and what the goal is of this. I guess it’s just circle jerk hate? I’m not into NFTs but this is cool — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) February 2, 2022

So while many fans of the “hoodie org” have shown their distaste for the product, others have genuinely supported their use of new-age technology to give fans a piece of memorabilia to show support for the League Of Legends team.

For those worried about the environmental impact that these NFT’s will have, Nadeshot made it clear that minting one of these collectibles is the equivalent of sending two emails.

The digital item is available now until February 5, 2022, and it is completely free to claim.