New horror game asks players to shout their dog’s name using a microphone 

Calling for a pet’s name has never been scarier, as Rotten Flesh is an upcoming horror game that asks players to yell into a microphone, alerting nearby enemies to their presence.

Many games have used cameras to tell a story or enhance the gameplay. These include titles like Before Your Eyes which tracks eye movement using a webcam. Microphone use is a bit rarer, but it does happen. Nintendo embraced the microphone in the old days, with Nintendogs letting players shout their dog’s name, or Hey You, Pikachu! using a Nintendo 64 Voice Recognition Unit to command the Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Rotten Flesh is taking a similar approach to Nintendogs, only this time, the dog won’t come when you call it. Instead, there are far scarier things waiting in the dark, which will be alerted by any loud noises.

Rotten Flesh wants players to shout their dog’s name into a microphone

Rotten Flesh is a cosmic horror game by Steelkrill Studios that’s set to enter Steam Early Access soon. In the game, the player calls out for their lost dog while monsters close in on them. A trailer for the game can be seen on the official Steelkrill Studios YouTube channel.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Rotten Flesh is a first-person horror game that uses PSX-style visuals, harkening back to the days of the old Resident Evil and Silent Hill games. The player has lost their dog, Roy, so you must descend into the sewers to find them.

Article continues after ad

As you play Rotten Flesh, the player is encouraged to shout, “Roy!” into their microphone. If they don’t own a mic or they live in a home where shouting every few minutes is discouraged, then there’s a mode that allows a voice actor to shout in-game for you.

Article continues after ad

Rotten Flesh feels tailor-made to be played on stream, as that extra level of immersion would do wonders when playing to a crowd. The shouting gimmick is also a great scare for pet owners, as the thought of losing their beloved animal hits a personal note, one more likely to elicit a response than looking for James Sunderland’s wife or Harry Mason’s daughter.