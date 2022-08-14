GamingGaming

New Avatar: The Last Airbender game listing spotted on Amazon Japan

Lawrence Scotti
Avatar: The Last Airbender
avatar the last airbender
Nickelodeon

Avatar The Last Airbender fans have spotted a listing for a new game titled Avatar: The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance on Amazon Japan.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most beloved shows of the last twenty years, creating an absolutely massive amount of diehard fans.

Despite protagonist Aang’s success on television, that never fully materialized in the medium of video games. The Last Airbender series has only had a few games release over the years, none of which have had nearly as much mainstream success as the show.

Now, a new listing has been spotted on Amazon Japan shows that Aang is getting a brand new game.

Nickelodeon
Aang is the Avatar – master of all four elements.

Amazon listing reveals new Avatar: The Last Airbender game

On August 14, ATLA fans noticed Amazon Japan had a new listing for a game titled Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance.

The game, listed for PS4, has no image or game information attached, leaving many of the details for what the game will actually be up to pure speculation.

The publisher is GameMill, who had a hand in publishing 2021’s Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, which featured Aang, Toph, and Korra as playable characters.

The ATLA universe hasn’t gotten a full game release since PlainumGames’ The Legend of Korra all the way back in 2014, which was panned by critics. Since then, fans of the franchise have been dying for any piece of information regarding a new game.

Hopefully, when more news on Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance drops, it’s exactly what diehard fans are looking for.

