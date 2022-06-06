Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl adds voice acting, includes original actors

The newest Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl patch adds voice acting for playable characters, with the likes of Tom Kenny reprising his iconic role as SpongeBob SquarePants.
Produced by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launched late in 2021, offering up a Smash Bros.-like experience starring fan-favorite Nickelodeon characters.
The crossover fighting game allows players to assume the role of everyone from SpongeBob and Powdered Toast Man to Reptar and Helga Pataki of Hey Arnold fame.
Notably, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s forthcoming PS Plus release means even more players will soon get their hands on the platform fighter. The title’s most recent patch may draw in lapsed users, as well.
Advertisement
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl gets voice acting
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl developers deployed a major patch across all platforms on June 6 that introduced voice-over lines to the experience. Though a few new actors were hired to record dialogue, a number of actors reprised their iconic roles.
For instance, Tom Kenny returned as the voice of SpongeBob, with Bill Fagerbakke assuming the part of Patrick Star once again. Richard Horvitz also joined to lend his vocal talents to Zim. And longtime Michelangelo actor Townsend Coleman reprised his role as the beloved TMNT hero.
The full voice cast appears in the list below:
- Jim Cummings: Shredder/CatDog (Cat)
- Tom Kenny: SpongeBob/CatDog (Dog)
- Bill Fagerbakke: Patrick
- Carolyn Lawrence: Sandy
- Alex Cazares: Oblina
- Jim Meskimen: Nigel Thornberry
- Richard Horvitz: Zim
- Vivian Vencer: Toph
- Dustin Sardella: Aang
- Janet Varney: Korra
- Fred Tatsciore: Reptar
- Bentley Griffin: Lincoln Loud
- Jessica DiCicco: Lucy Loud
- Francesca Marie Smith: Helga
- Townsend Coleman: Michelangelo
- Cam Clarke: Leonardo
- Abby Trott: April O’Neil
- Frank Welker: Garfield
- Billy West: Ren & Stimpy
- David Kaye: Powdered Toast Man
- David Kaufman: Danny Phantom
- Janice Kawaye: Jenny
The added voice-over performances include much-requested quips and grunts for the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl fighters. This newly released update additionally boasts a whole host of balance changes to Stages like the Rooftop Rumble and Tremorton Joyride locales.
Advertisement
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl players who download the latest update can also expect balance adjustments for the likes of Danny Phantom, Sandy Cheeks, and Shredder.
Players have longed for a fully voiced cast of characters since launch. Though such an update arrived several months after Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s initial release, this much-coveted change will undoubtedly excite many newcomers and existing users alike.