Mortal Kombat’s next “cinematic story experience” is a mobile game

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna [email protected]

WB Games just unveiled Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a “cinematic story experience” coming to mobile devices sometime in 2023.

This doesn’t mark Mortal Kombat’s first outing in the mobile space; Mortal Kombat Mobile launched as an MKX tie-in for Android and iOS devices in early 2015.

NetherRealm Studios developed the title, which featured many of the series’ core tenets – Fatalities, X-Ray moves, and Towers.

Since its release, users have installed MK Mobile more than 150 million times, an impressive feat WB Games is likely hoping to replicate with its next on-the-go endeavor.

New mobile Mortal Kombat game announced for next year

While fans continue to await news about the next major Mortal Kombat entry, WB Games and NetherRealm Studios unveiled a different type of experience.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a collection of RPGs set to launch globally in 2023 on mobile devices. The title will boast the franchise’s “first mobile-exclusive cinematic story experience,” WB Games noted in a press release.

NetherRealm Studios serves as the project’s developer and co-publisher; thus, fans can expect the game to maintain the core essence of MK.

According to series Co-Creator and NetherRealm CCO Ed Boon, Onslaught represents a “strategic team-based collection RPG with fast-paced, group melee combat.”

A website dedicated to Mortal Kombat’s newest mobile game is already live online. Users can either sign in to an existing WB Games account or start one to register for updates about Onslaught.

Presently, there’s no word on content specifics; however, the teaser image above suggests fan-favorites like Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Raiden, Kitana, and Jade will feature.

Villains such as Shinnok, Shao Kahn, and Quan Chi appear in the key art as well. It would seem the mobile game’s roster is shaping up nicely, so far.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught will launch across mobile devices on an unspecified date in 2023.