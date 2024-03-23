Mobile games boss sentenced to death for poisoning billionaire Yoozoo Games founder

A former Yoozoo Games executive has been sentenced to death for poisoning its billionaire founder.

On March 22, Xu Yao was sentenced to death for the December 2020 poisoning of Yoozoo Games founder, Lin Qi.

According to Shanghai First Intermediate People’s Court, Xu poisoned the food of the 39-year old Chinese founder following a dispute over how the business was being ran.

Lin allegedly drank a cup of poisoned pu-erh tea, before becoming seriously ill, in which he died around 10 days later. A few days after his death, Shanghai police detained Xu and stated he was the main suspect for the founder’s murder.

Despite the incident happening four years ago, Xu has now been convicted by Shanghai FIPC for homicide and releasing hazardous substances, in which he was given capital punishment.

A statement from the Chinese court has stated that four other people also were taken ill after drinking the poisoned drinks in the office, but they did not die.

In September 2020, Chinese media stated that Yoozoo Games granted Netflix the right to produce an adaptation of the best-selling Chinese science fiction trilogy “The Three-Body Problem.”

They also said that Lin was heading up a subsidiary in charge of business related to it and that he was executively producing the series and that the co-creators of Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, were the producers.

Yoozoo Games also developed the mobile game ‘Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming’ based off the original hit TV series.

Lin Qi was believed to have a net worth of around 6.8 billion yuan (952 million dollars), according to the Hurun China Rich List.