Marvel Snap creator reveals if Thanos & Galactus will remain in Series 5

The creator of Marvel Snap revealed whether Galactus and Thanos will remain in Series 5 in the future.

One of the biggest complaints from Marvel Snap players relates to how how difficult it can be to get the newest and most powerful cards.

In Marvel Snap, cards are unlocked through a collection ladder, where players unlock more and more cards, credits, and boosters as they play.

But those rarer cards in Pools 4 (and especially Pool 5) can require endless hours of grinding to get, meaning that newer and less-experienced players are at a disadvantage. Marvel Snap has promised to begin easing the grind by moving some cards from higher pools into the lower ones, but that will not be the case for two of the most powerful cards.

Thanos and Galactus will remain Series 5 cards in Marvel Snap

With the recent news that Marvel Snap will begin moving cards down from the higher pools into the lower pools, there were questions from players as to whether this would also apply to the most powerful cards.

Responding to a player on Twitter, Marvel Snap creator Ben Brodie confirmed that these two powerful cars will remain in Series 5, with more cards joining them.

Two of the most powerful villains both in Marvel canon and in Marvel Snap, Thanos and Galactus, can completely change the course of a game.

Galactus will destroy all other locations if he is the only card played at a location, while Thanos creates six one-cost Infinity Stones that will make him even more powerful. Both cards are six cost.

Both cards are, understandably, locked into the highest tier, Pool 5, making them incredibly difficult to unlock.

Now, players will begin speculating what other powerful villains might join Galactus and Thanos in the permanent Series 5 list.