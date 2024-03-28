Marvel Rivals Team-Up Skills: What are they & how to use them?

Marvel Rivals Team-Up Skills are powerful abilities that can give you an edge over your enemies, so here’s what they do and how you can activate them.

Unlike Overwatch 2, Marvel Rivals enables players to take their team’s synergies a step further with Team-Up Skills. These unique abilities enable you to link up with another player to deliver a devastating blow to your foes.

While some skills can increase the kill potential of both characters, there are also Team-Up Skills that focus on utility over damage. So, if you’re looking to delve into the Marvel Rivals closed alpha test or want to know more about the game’s teamplay mechanics, then our Marvel Rivals Team-Up Skills guide has you covered.

Marvel Rivals: What are Team-Up Skills?

NetEase Games Marvel Rivals Team-Up Skills can give you a huge edge in battle.

Marvel Rivals Team-Up Skills are special abilities that enable characters to join forces, unleashing powerful coordinated attacks. Team-Up Skill can overwhelm even the toughest foes, and turn the tide of a battle when timed well.

For example, one Special Skill enables Rocket Raccoon to ride on Groot’s back. During this state, Rocket Raccoon can safely fire his machine gun at enemies and has an added height advantage. Meanwhile, Groot also benefits from the increased range potential offered by Rocket’s gun.

Hulk can also unleash Gamma energy to help charge Iron Man’s armor for massive damage, making for another deadly duo.

How to perform Team-Up Skills in Marvel Rivals?

While the exact conditions for achieving a Team-Up Skill in Marvel Rivals have yet to be determined, we know that players will need to press the ‘C button’ on your keyboard when near a teammate to activate this powerful duo ability.

We’ll be sure to update this piece with all the requirements and Team-Up Skill combinations once more information is released. Until then, head over to our Marvel Rivals closed alpha sign-up guide to be among the first to play the new hero shooter before launch.