Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans won’t want to miss this LEGO Venom deal

If you’re a fan of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 then this LEGO Venom deal could be perfect for you.

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering up the LEGO Venom Mask set at a heavily reduced price of just $55.99 today. It usually retails for $70, so you’re getting a full 20% knocked off the sticker price. Specifically, that’s $14 cheaper which is an awesome offer.

While the LEGO Venom Mask set has been cheaper once or twice in the past, it’s worth stating that this construction kit has endured quite a turbulent pricing history throughout 2023. The cheapest price occurred well over a year ago, by a mere $8, but the set’s remained at its sticker price for most of this year. Don’t miss your chance to save a great chunk of change on what could be considered one of the best LEGO sets for adults who adore the character.

LEGO

This LEGO Venom bust is intimidating and features intricate detailing with Spider-Man’s fearsome foe’s pointed teeth, elongated tongue, and angular white eyes looking incredible. Comprised of 565 pieces, this set is rated for ages 18+ making it perfect for those adults who have been playing through Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Venom features prominently in the new Marvel game alongside big bads such as Kraven, The Sandman, and The Lizard.

The bust stands seven inches high with the mask coming with its own display stand built right in. It makes the Venom set a strong display piece once the building process is finished. Speaking of, it should take experienced builders around two hours to construct, but your mileage may vary. We think this construction kit is an awesome way to display the character in all his gooey glory just in time for Halloween!

LEGO

With that said, younger fans of Venom aren’t left entirely in the dark. That’s because today marks the lowest-ever price of the LEGO Marvel Venom Figure which is down to just $21.49 (was $25) for 14% off. It’s the cheapest rate we’re able to verify on the fully articulated action figure and a great pick for those younger Spider-Man fans who can’t get enough of the big black menace without breaking the bank.

