Don’t miss the lowest-ever price on LEGO BTS set and other kits today

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering the historic lowest-ever price on the LEGO BTS construction kit as well as other favorite models for less today.

Fans of the hugely popular Korean boy band BTS won’t want to miss this discount which brings the LEGO BTS Dynamite set down to its cheapest-ever price. The 18+ 749 piece set, which includes minifigs of the entire band of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook is available for just $65.57 (was $100) for 34% off the sticker price. Specifically, that’s a saving of $35, getting you the all-star set for an unbeatable price.

What’s particularly cool about the LEGO BTS Dynamite set is how well it captures the spirit of the music video from the band’s popular 2020 hit song. In particular, the Disco Diner as seen from the hugely successful clip that’s been viewed nearly two billion times. The previous cheapest price for the BTS-themed set was $85, a mere $15 saving, so you’re getting the best price seen to date today. If you’re part of the ARMY, then you won’t want to miss out.

Also at the lowest-ever price today is the LEGO Ideas Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night set. It’s selling for just $136 (was $170) for 20% ($34) off the sticker price. This complex 18+ construction kit is made up of 2316 pieces and accurately captures the stunning and mystifying nature of one of the greatest artistic works of all time. Not only is the LEGO rendition granted added dimension with its layering, but the set even includes a minifig of Van Gogh himself painting the masterwork, and a full black frame for you to hang it up with.

This is the first time that we’ve seen any kind of discount on the LEGO Starry Night which makes now an ideal time to add some artwork to your wall, and a huge weekend building challenge for an excellent rate. It’s not the first LEGO Ideas art piece, but this one might just be the brightest and most visually striking thanks to the piece it’s based upon. Art fans won’t want to miss this one.

There are also great offers on more humbly priced LEGO kits to be aware of as well. This includes the LEGO Icons Succulents set which reimagines a boutique of flowers in pots in plastic form. There’s a total of nine plants reconstructed and the results are stunning. This deal gets you the set for just $39.99 (was $50) for 20% ($10) off the sticker price. It’s a rate that’s never been cheaper, so if you’ve wanted to add a splash of color to your home then this is a great opportunity to do so.

While the above LEGO kits are aimed at adults, there are also models targeted towards children that have noteworthy discounts as well. The LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set is selling for only $151.99 (was $190) for 20% ($38) off. It’s the first price drop we’ve observed on this particular R/C-powered train set.

The LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set tasks you with building a remote control bullet locomotive and features 24 track pieces to run it on as well. This set also includes a total of six minifigures such as the passengers, a train driver, and a restaurant worker.

There are two carriages that are represented here, with the most exciting thing about the LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set being the remote-controlled nature. That’s because you can drive the train with the included controller or with the LEGO Powered Up app on your smartphone, which even extends to dimming and brightening the lights on the front. This is a great build for kids, teens, and older audiences.

