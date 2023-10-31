Star Wars fans won’t want to miss these LEGO Star Wars helmets with steep discounts

LEGO Star Wars Helmet sets of characters such as The Mandalorian and Darth Vader are selling with steep discounts today.

Amazon’s LEGO deals are currently offering the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet set for just $55.99 (was $70) for 20% off the MSRP. That’s a full $14 knocked off the sticker price for the cheapest rate ever.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet set but it’s still a deal that seasoned fans of the Disney Plus show shouldn’t miss out on. That’s because this particular building kit has endured quite a turbulent pricing history throughout the past few months, shooting back up to MSRP over the summer and hovering at inconsistent prices in the latter months of the year. Don’t miss your chance to pick up one of the best LEGO sets for adults if you’re a fan of The Mandalorian.

This Mandalorian Helmet kit is a stunning display piece with its included stand and nameplate. There’s a full 360-degree view showing off Mando’s helmet in all angles, too. Comprised of 584 pieces, it should take you around an hour or two depending on your experience, and is the perfect set for a quick-fire build with great results.

LEGO

Equally impressive is the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet for only $63.99 (was $80) for a massive 20% off the MSRP. Specifically, that’s a full $16 off the set for an incredible price today. Now, it’s not quite the historic lowest-ever price, however, this Star Wars deal is one of the deepest discounts seen over the last few years, making this offer notable.

That’s because the lowest-ever price of $55.99 was briefly seen over two years ago, with the figure of $63.99 actually being the cheapest rate on the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet set this year. Because of this saving, we can confidently recommend picking up arguably the most iconic piece of Star Wars memorabilia made in LEGO form. With 834 pieces, it should keep you busy for an afternoon and offer up an impressive display piece to go alongside any other Star Wars merch and gifts you may own.

