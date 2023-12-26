LEGO Marvel Spider-Man’s Mask coming in early 2024

We’ve already covered the LEGO Marvel sets coming in 2024. However, LEGO has announced the release of another set, a brick-built version of Spider-Man’s mask. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming kit.

LEGO’s reimagined helmets are extremely popular, with each brick-built model — no matter if it’s Star Wars or Marvel-inspired — providing adult LEGO enthusiasts with an immersive set to build and spectacular to display. LEGO has now revealed a brand-new, Marvel-inspired set paying homage to Spider-Man.

But wait — Spider-Man doesn’t wear a helmet. Indeed. When Peter Parker has to save New York City, whether it is from the Green Goblin, Doc Oc, or Sandman, he puts on a mask. Thus, although this LEGO set resembles LEGO’s helmet-inspired builds, it comes in the shape of Spider-Man’s mask.

It looks cool, doesn’t it? Even more so when displayed next to your other brick-built helmets and Batman cowls. If you haven’t missed out on the latter models, that is. Yup, they have been discontinued.

But back to the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man’s Helmet kit. So, what can you expect from this latest LEGO Marvel set? Well, for starters, the LEGO recreation of this iconic superhero’s mask is designed for Marvel enthusiasts aged 18 and up.

Comprising of 487 bricks, the kit stands seven-and-a-half inches tall when completed. In addition, it comes with a stand, replete with a nameplate.

The LEGO Marvel Spider-Man’s Mask set will make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself or another Spider-Man fan in your life. In addition, with its authentic design details, it will look great when displayed on a shelf, whether it is in your home or office.

This LEGO Marvel set will be available very soon (and we do mean “very”). Indeed, you only have to wait five days, as it will be released on January 1, 2024. The kit will be priced at $69.99.