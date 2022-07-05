Is Nintendo porting Mario Kart to PC? Datamine hints at Windows release

Bill Cooney . 20 hours ago

A new batch of datamined info could be a major hint that Nintendo is planning to port Mario Kart Tour from mobile to PC.

Typically, PC is the last place you’d ever expect to find a Nintendo title. For the most part, the publisher has stuck to putting games out on its own platforms, and punishing any emulators or ports that bring their titles to others.

However, Nintendo could be making a rare move: bringing Mario Kart Tour to PC. That is, if certain interpretations of recent datamining of the game’s files are to be believed.

Mario Kart could be coming to PC — all because of Google

Nintendo Mario Kart Tour is currently only available on mobile, but could be coming to PC.

In an update on July 4, dataminers found text that indicated mouse input support was being added to the Mario Kart Tour, according to a thread on the resetera forums.

On it’s own, this could be written off as a bit of developer support, but combined with text describing ‘native emulation’ and the release of Google Games for PC later in 2022, then the game coming to Windows suddenly seems a lot more plausible.

Until any of this gets confirmed officially by Nintendo though, it’s wise to take this “leak” with a grain of salt, no matter how compelling the evidence is.

Even so, don’t be surprised if we actually see Mario Kart Tour finally come to PC sometime later on in 2022 — even if it is a mobile port.