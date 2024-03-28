Will Marvel Rivals be on Nintendo Switch?

Marvel Rivals is an upcoming PvP shooter in the same style as Overwatch, but will it be released on the Nintendo Switch? Continue reading to find out.

Marvel Rivals is a brand new multiplayer experience, one that the gaming community is already comparing to the likes of Overwatch and other popular PvP games. For Marvel fans, this upcoming title signifies a shift from the single-player experiences the likes of Insomniac Games and other developers have been more focused on.

Marvel Rivals will be a 6v6 shooter experience, one that allows gamers to take control of various Marvel heroes and battle it out against each other.

With hype already gaining swiftly for the upcoming launch, many are wanting to know if Marvel Rivals will be dropping on Nintendo Switch.

Will Marvel Rivals release on the Nintendo Switch?

Marvel Rivals will not be releasing on the Nintendo Switch at the time of writing. However, that’s not to say the game won’t eventually make the port over to the console.

Given that it is currently a PC exclusive, an Xbox and PlayStation release will likely take priority over a Nintendo Switch port. Pure Xbox reporting that the dev team is “actively exploring potential releases on other platforms.”

Therefore, Switch users might be out of luck when it comes to being able to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch version of Marvel Rivals.

Be sure to check back in with this article as we update it with all the latest Marvel Rivals Nintendo Switch release news and rumors.