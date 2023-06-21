Are you wondering whether Battlebit Remastered is on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S? Well, we have everything you need to know about the FPS game’s availability on these platforms.

Battlebit Remastered has caught the attention of many FPS players, particularly fans of Battlefield and CoD. Not only does it feature a massive 254-player PvP experience, but it also has plenty of weapons and gadgets to unlock.

Combine this with destructible environments and the huge scale of the battles, and you have a recipe for a popular title. In fact, Battlebit Remastered has quickly become one of the most popular games on Steam.

However, many console players will be wondering whether Battlebit Remastered is on PS5 and Xbox Series X. So, here’s everything we know about the game’s availability and release on console.

Is Battlebit Remastered on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S?

Battlebit Remastered has become incredibly popular.

No, Battlebit Remastered is currently not available on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. The developers have only released the game on PC, which can be purchased on Steam. There have also been no announcements as to whether Battlebit Remastered will even come to PlayStation and Microsoft consoles in the future.

However, it is important to note that the game is still in Early Access, which means the developers are still adding new content. While no news has been announced regarding a Battlebit Remastered console release date, that doesn’t mean there won’t be one in the future.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as the developers have revealed more information, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.