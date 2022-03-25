Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have given us a thrilling fighter game. With the entire roster totaling 41 combatants, here’s how to unlock characters in DragonBall FighterZ.

Heralded as one of the best fighting games in the DragonBall franchise, Bandai Namco/ Arc System Works released DragonBall FighterZ to critical acclaim in 2018. Since then, the game has received numerous updates to keep the game fresh.

One of the most applauded features of the game has been the diverse DLC roster, bringing new and old beloved characters of the DragonBall mythos to the fighter.

DragonBall FighterZ players could unlock characters through DLC, while others were offered for free.

Here’s how you unlock characters in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

DragonBall FighterZ paid DLC characters list characters list

The game has 20 paid DLC characters that players can add to their games. Unfortunately, players can’t unlock these characters other than purchase with money.

The paid DLC characters consist of the following:

Bardock

Broly

Goku (OG)

Vegito (SSGSS)

Zamatsu (Fused)

Vegeta (OG)

Android 17 (DBS)

Cooler

Jiren

Videl (w/ Great Saiyaman)

Goku (GT)

Janemba

Gogeta (SSGSS)

Broly (DBS)

Kefla

Goku (Ultra Instinct)

Master Rossi

Super BAby 2

Gogeta (SS4)

Android 21 (Lab Coat)

DragonBall FighterZ characters Free DLCcharacters

There are three DLC characters that you can get for free in DragonBall FighterZ.

Here is who they are:

Vegeta (SSGSS)

Goku (SSGSS)

Android 21

DragonBall FighterZ characters How to unlockcharacters

The DLC characters in DragonBall FighterZ you can unlock consist of the following:

Vegeta (SSGSS) – Y ou’ll have the option to purchase the powered-up Prince of all Saiyans for 300,000 zeni, or you could beat “Gravity Spaceship Course” in Arcade mode and achieve an A-Rank on hard difficulty.

Goku (SSGSS) – To unlock everybody’s favorite anime pro`tagonist, you’ll either need to chop out 500,000 zeni or gain an A-Rank Arcade mode’s “Hyperbolic Time Chamber Course” on hard mode.

Android 21 – DragonBall FighterZ players can gain access to Android 21 by fully completing the game’s story mode.

And that’s it! Now that you have access to all of the characters in the game hit practice mode and find your primary team: ranked online matches are waiting for you!