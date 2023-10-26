Whether you’re looking to start the round with a bang or change the pace of the fight, understanding how to run and throw running strikes is crucial in UFC 5. Here’s our comprehensive guide.

EA Sports has introduced new mechanics and controls in UFC 5 that help to bring the game closer to the real-life intensity of the Octagon. Enhanced graphics, improved attack animations, and a complete overhaul to damage and impact has ensure that two fights are never the same.

But one particular way to surprise your opponent is simply by sprinting at them, opening up opportunities for rapid strikes that can catch your opponent off guard.

Mastering the art of running in UFC 5 can give you a significant advantage, allowing you to catch your opponent sleeping and potentially secure a quick victory.

How to Run in UFC 5

Quickly tap the left stick twice and hold it in the direction of your opponent

This will send your fighter running forward at an opponent, enabling you to launch running strikes or close the distance fast.

While running and running attacks can be powerful, they also leave you vulnerable to counter-strikes. Ensure you’re not running blindly into your opponent’s strikes, as this could lead to a quick and brutal finish.

Running and Reaching Strikes

Running Strikes

Square or Triangle (PlayStation), X or Y (Xbox) while running

While running toward your opponent, press the strike buttons listed above to unleash running strikes. These quick strikes can catch your opponent off guard and open them up for further attacks.

Reaching Straights

Tap left stick and then Square or Triangle (PlayStation), X or Y (Xbox)

To execute a reaching jab or straight, tap the left stick towards your opponent and press Square or Triangle. This technique extends your reach, helping you connect with your opponent even from a distance.

Running Flying Knee

R2 + X or O (PlayStation), RT + A or B (Xbox) while running, depending on stance

With fighters who have a flying knee at level 3 or above, press the buttons listed above while running to execute a devastating flying knee. This high-impact move can be a game-changer, especially if it lands cleanly on your opponent.

Running and running strikes can add a new layer of strategy and aggression to your game in UFC 5. Practice these techniques, understand when to use them, and you’ll be well on your way to mastering UFC 5 whether online or against AI.