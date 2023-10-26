Take your opponent down the ground in style with an impressive power takedown in UFC 5. Here’s a complete guide on how to slam in UFC 5.

EA Sports UFC 5 arrives with a bunch of new gameplay mechanics, including revamped submission gameplay and a damage system overhaul. Make the most of these new features by taking your opponent to the mat and either busting them up with elbows or by hunting for a submission.

One of the most exciting ways to take the fight to the ground is by executing a powerful slam takedown. Power takedowns allow you to take your opponent down with force and gain a significant advantage, settling right into a dominant position.

This guide will walk you through the steps to perform these high-impact moves either from a distance or within the clinch.

How to slam opponent in UFC 5

Slam takedowns are powerful variations of the basic single-leg and double-leg takedowns but with an added element of force.

Power takedowns require the exact same inputs as a standard takedown, with the only difference being that you need to press and hold the buttons down while attempting the takedown.

Power Single Leg Takedown

Press and hold: L2 + Square + X (PS5), LT + X + A (Xbox)

Power Double Leg Takedown

Press and hold: L2 + Triangle + Circle (PS5), LT + Y + B (Xbox)

EA Sports Grab hold of your opponent and unleash a devastating power takedown

How to slam from the clinch

The controls for performing slams from the clinch have been simplified in UFC 5, making them consistent with the normal takedown controls.

This means that the inputs for power takedowns and slams are the same, whether you are in a clinch or in a standard fighting stance.

Defending against slams

Defending against slams and power takedowns requires quick reflexes and precise timing. When you see your opponent attempting a takedown or slam takedown, hold both back triggers together (L2 + R2 on PS5 or LT + RT on Xbox) as quickly as possible.

The timing is crucial, however, as reacting too late may result in a successful slam by your opponent.

Mastering the art of power takedowns and slams in UFC 5 will allow you to dominate your opponent and control the pace of the fight. Practice these techniques, understand the timing, and soon you’ll be slamming your way to victory in the octagon.

