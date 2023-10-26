UFC 5 arrives with a completely new control setup for the often tricky clinch game. Learn how to engage, move, transition, and strike in the clinch in UFC 5 with our comprehensive guide.

UFC 5 brings many new features and enhancements this time around, with improved damage simulation, new combat mechanics, a revamped submission system, and more.

Among the various improvements, the game has also made changes to the clinch controls, allowing players to carefully engage in close-range grappling.

Article continues after ad

The clinch is a crucial aspect of MMA, serving as a bridge between striking and ground fighting, and mastering it can be the key to dominating your opponent in UFC 5. Here’s what you need to know.

Article continues after ad

How to Clinch in UFC 5

Clinch controls have changed in UFC 5, so it’s important to take note of the new way to initiate the clinch with your opponent.

Orthodox: Square + X (PlayStation), X + A (Xbox)

Square + X (PlayStation), X + A (Xbox) Southpaw: Triangle + Circle (PlayStation), Y + B (Xbox)

It’s important to be in the correct stance and time your clinch attempt well to engage your opponent successfully. Be careful, however, as you’ll be vulnerable to strikes when attempting to close the distance and enter the clinch.

Article continues after ad

Clinch Controls and Techniques

After successfully entering the clinch, you’ll want to improve your position either by backing your opponent to the cage or simply looking for a more advanced clinch position, here’s how to do that and more.

Article continues after ad

Moving Your Opponent

Use the Left Stick to move your opponent around in the clinch.

Transitioning

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

R1 + Square or Triangle (PlayStation), RB + X or Y (Xbox)

Trips and Throws

R1 + X or Circle (PlayStation), RB + A or B (Xbox)

Striking in the Clinch

Once you’ve secured a dominant position in the clinch, start working your opponent with a variety of strikes, including uppercuts, elbows, and knees.

Uppercuts

Square or Triangle (PlayStation), X and Y (Xbox)

Hooks

L1 + Square or Triangle (PlayStation), LB + X or Y (Xbox)

Body Strikes

Modify any of the above strikes to target the body by holding L2 (PlayStation) or LT (Xbox)

Elbows

L1 + Square + X or L1 + Triangle + Circle (PlayStation), LB + X + A or LB + B + Y (Xbox)

Knees

L2 + X or Circle (PlayStation), LT + A or B (Xbox) for body knees

L1 + X or Circle (PlayStation), LB + A or B (Xbox) for head knees

X or Circle (PlayStation), A or B (Xbox) for leg knees in cage positions

By mastering these controls and understanding the clinch in UFC 5, you’ll be well on your way to controlling the fight, whether you prefer to strike or grapple.