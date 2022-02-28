How much does a RuneScape Membership cost? Subscription & benefits explained

If you’re looking to commit some serious time into Runescape, you might feel inclined to pick up a membership. Here’s everything you need to know about Runescape’s membership pricing.

Runescape has transformed into a mighty MMOPRG since its Miniclip beginnings, expanding its lore and gameplay exponentially. While the beloved Jagex-developed game can still be played for free, there are tons of goodies to receive for picking up a membership.

It can seem confusing at first when it comes to the benefits of each tier, but we’ve made it easier for you to make a decision.

How much does a Runescape membership cost?

Jagex’s MMOPRG has always maintained a free-to-play element, but players can earn exclusive rewards and Member Credits for the pay-to-play version of the game. The cost of a membership has changed gradually over the years, with inflation affecting it constantly, but there’s an option for everyone.

Before you start your membership, here’s how much a Runescape membership can cost in 2022:

1 Month (£10 GBP, $10.99 USD, and €9.49 EUR)

(£10 GBP, $10.99 USD, and €9.49 EUR) 3 Months (£16.49 GBP, $29.99 USD, and €25.99 EUR)

(£16.49 GBP, $29.99 USD, and €25.99 EUR) 12 Months (£53.99 GBP, $99.99 USD, and €78.99 EUR)

How to start a Runescape membership subscription

If you’re keen to get started on your journey with a membership, after deciding what membership is right for you, it’s not too difficult to set up. You can start a subscription by carrying out the following:

Log into the game’s site with your username/password

Click the ‘start a membership’ option, located on the website’s sidebar

Select your home country

Choose your preferred payment method (this will vary depending on your region)

Runescape membership benefits

There are heaps of benefits to becoming a member too, which you won’t be able to find within the game’s free-to-play version. Jagex’s description boasts “Over 184 extra incredible quests, 11 formidable skills, 38 awesome minigames” but that isn’t that’s up for grabs.

Membership holders will be able to explore a world that is 3x larger, with “make your own home and port” features to accompany the game’s loyalty programme too.

Now you’re ready to get stuck into Jagex’s legendary MMORPG!