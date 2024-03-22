Hitman 3: How to complete The Undying Returns elusive target

The Undying Returns elusive target is back in Hitman 3, and here’s when he is live in the game, how to beat him with a Silent Assassin rating, and whether he might return.

Hitman’s The Undying is an elusive target that has not been seen since 2020, when he appeared as a time-limited contract in Hitman 2. Played by actor Sean Bean, the contract involves you infiltrating a Kronstadt Industries building to eliminate Mark Faba, a freelance assassin.

With The Undying now back in Hitman: World of Assassination, here is everything you need to know about when the contract is available, the best way to complete it with the Silent Assassin rating, and if he’ll be returning at some point.

Article continues after ad

Contents

When is The Undying Returns available in Hitman 3?

The Undying Returns will be available to play in Hitman 3 between March 22 and April 21. He is available in the Miami location, which is available during this period for free for all players of the game.

Article continues after ad

To access the mission, you can find it on the main menu in the Live tab. Remember that Elusive Targets can only be completed once, and that dying or failing will lock you out from playing again.

Best loadout for The Undying Returns

There are several ways to kill Mark Faba, and your chosen method may determine what items you bring in your loadout. Here’s what we recommend adding to your loadout:

Article continues after ad

Any suit

Dolphin Fountain starting location

Silenced pistol

Coin

Disposable scrambler

IO Interactive Recommended loadout to complete The Undying Returns.

Most of these items are not mandatory for the mission. However, we recommend you take a coin to distract some technicians within the level, as well as a Disposable Scrambler to allow easier access to the camera room should you be spotted by a camera.

How to complete The Undying Returns with Silent Assassin rating

To get a Silent Assassin rating, you need to fulfil the following requirements:

Complete the mission

Only kill targets

No bodies found

No noticed kills

Do not get spotted

Erase camera evidence if you are spotted

There are two best ways to eliminate The Undying: the Pen kill and the Android kill. Whether you’re going for either of these kills, you’ll need to do the following to set them up.

Article continues after ad

As soon as you begin the level, stand up from the bench and enter the Bayside Center ahead of you. Speak to the uniformed employee, Dave Ready (who’s really an undercover informant), at the desk and he’ll be able to sneak you into a meeting with Faba.

Article continues after ad

However, you’ll need a disguise. Look to the left where the big sign says Coat Check. Jump through the window and move along the right wall to find an engineer disguise hidden amongst the coats.





Grab the disguise and go back to Dave to follow him upstairs. He will show you to the meeting room where Faba is residing. Here you can either sit down and listen to some enjoyable Sean Bean dialogue, or stand up and explore the upper floor of the Bayside Center.

Faba’s routine takes him between the meeting room and the Android Lab where he meets the head technician Timothy Yu. These give you several opportunities to kill him, with impersonating Yu being an excellent method to achieve this.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To get Yu’s disguise, head to the Android Lab. In a regular technician disguise, you will be trespassing in this room. However, Yu will periodically enter on the East side of the building where Faba goes. When Yu is alone, close the door behind him and subdue him (don’t kill him if you are going for Silent Assassin). Hide his body in the nearby trunk and enter the lab.

IO Interactive Mark Faba’s routine from the Conference Room to the Android Lab

Pen kill

If you’re going for the Pen kill, you’ll need to knock out a few extra people. Start with the technicians in the Android Lab.

Head to the room immediately on the North side of the Bayside Center. It’s a long room full of equipment, with a smaller room just on the left. One of the technicians will enter this room, which gives you the perfect opportunity to knock him out and hide his body in the closet. With him out of the way, subdue the last technician and take his body to the small room as well.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Faba will eventually show up in the office where you originally knocked out Yu. Greet him as Yu, and Faba will go into the lab to inspect the equipment.





To get the Pen kill, you’ll want to get rid of the guards following Faba around. The same principle occurs here as it did before; toss a coin in the smaller room to lure a guard in there. Then knock him out and drag his body to the small room with the closet. Repeat for the other guard.

Once Faba is alone in the Android Lab, wait for him to inspect the pen and interact behind him to impale him on the pen. Of course, since he’s alone, you can also just shoot him in the head or strangle him to death. Either way, once he’s dead take his body to the same area you dumped the others.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once you have eliminated Faba, the mission exit becomes available. You can escape by leaving the Bayside Center the way you came in, and either heading to the Marina and picking up the Speedboat Key (found in the rental hut), or by through the underpass to the raceway entrance.

If you were caught on camera, make sure to go left immediately after leaving the Bayside Center and head into the underground parking lot. To the left of the central room is a door you can use a Disposable Scrambler on. Enter this room, sneaking past the guard posted at the desk, and in the room beyond that there will be a camera recorder which you can interact with to delete the evidence.

Article continues after ad

IO Interactive

Android kill

If you don’t want to do the Pen kill, a trickier yet cleaner method is to perform the Android kill. To do this, you need to sneak upstairs, either by using the pipe in the small room next to the Android Lab or by climbing out the window and ascending the building near the front desk. On the upper floor you’ll be able to find Knox’s office, which has a photo of Faba.

Article continues after ad

If you pick up this photo and take it to the PALLAS automated targeting robot in the Android Lab, the robot will shoot Faba on sight and let you leave without any suspicion.

Article continues after ad

This method has some benefits over the Pen kill, such as it not requiring as many subdues. It’s also counted as an accident kill, so you can leave Faba’s body on the floor following the kill. However, it is riskier due to the tighter security.

As stated above, when you leave the mission make sure to erase any camera evidence if you were caught on tape.

Will The Undying return to Hitman 3?

It is currently unconfirmed if The Undying will be returning to Hitman: World of Assassination as an elusive target after he leaves on April 21. However, a slightly modified version of the contract is available permanently as part of The Oroborous three-level contract in the Elusive Target Arcade game mode.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Oroborous is available as part of The Undying Pack, a DLC for Hitman 3 which includes: