Heroes of the Storm fans outraged as Blizzard ends game support

Lawrence Scotti . 4 hours ago

Blizzard Entertainment has announced they are halting support for their long-running MOBA Heroes of the Storm. In response, fans of the game have voiced outrage over the decision.

On July 9, gaming giant Blizzard revealed that they would be ending support for Heroes of the Storm, a crossover MOBA originally released back in 2015.

Although support for the games esports scene died out with the cancelation of the 2019 competitive circuit, a dedicated community for HotS stood strong despite the shocking lack of updates.

Now, with Blizzard finally saying goodbye to content updates for the game, their fans are opening up about just how angry they feel about the decision.

Blizzard Entertainment Heroes of the Storm has characters from across all of Blizzard’s titles.

Heroes of the Storm fans rage at Blizzard

After the unfortunate news came down, HotS loyalists lashed out at the company for the decision to abandon the game moving forward.

Fans were specifically peeved at Blizzard’s offering of an Epic Arcane Mount for players who continue to play the game despite the news.

Reddit user WheelchairXL’s post shot to the top of the subreddit with a meme titled, “Thanks, I guess.”

Long-time content creator for HotS MFPallytime shared his sadness about the announcement on social media.

“Weird day. I feel like we knew of the death years ago but today was the funeral.”

The last meaningful update to the MOBA came way back in December 2020 with the addition of Hogger from World of Warcraft.

While players have been preparing for this moment for a long time, it still seems to some that it came too soon.

Heroes of the Storm esports commentator Thomas “Khaldor” Kilian said that despite the news, he’s been working on something “positive” for the future of the game.

“Not gonna let the cat out of the bag yet, but suffice it to say: we’re working on something big at the moment!” he announced.

What that means remains a mystery, but one thing is clear: The Heroes of the Storm community won’t go down without a fight.