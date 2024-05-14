Limestone is a new resource in Hades 2 that has a variety of important uses. Here’s how to find Limestone in Hades 2 and what you can use it for.

Hades 2 is in its early access period although, thanks to some very hard-working devs, you’d be hard-pressed to call it that. It feels like a near-complete experience and that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Hades 2’s early access version has become Supergiant’s most successful game to date, eclipsing its predecessor. It takes the tried and true roguelike framework of the first game and adds new elements to shake it up.

Those added elements include new materials to track down and Limestone is one of them, Here’s how to get Limestone in Hades 2 and why you should.

What is Limestone used for in Hades 2?

Limestone can be used for both Incantations and weapon upgrades in Hades 2. Handily enough, it can be used to help you acquire another useful resource.

One of the earliest Incantations you’ll gain access to in Hades 2 is the Incantation of the Gathering of Ancient Bones which requires Limestone as a material. This Incantation applies the Grave Thirst effect to one of the Nocturnal Arms and nets Melinoe two Bones for each room she completes.

Once you’ve unlocked Weapon Aspects, Limestone can also be used to upgrade the Argent Skull. As one of the better weapons in Hades 2, you’ll want to ensure that you’ve got some Limestone stashed away to make it even more effective.

How do you get Limestone in Hades 2?

The only way to acquire Limestone in Hades 2 is by mining it. To do that you’ll need to acquire the Crescent Pickaxe first but once you have it, a number of materials can be harvested.

Limestone is only available to mine in Hades 2’s second area, Oceanus, and progressing beyond this area will mean you can no longer mine Limestone. If you are looking to upgrade the Argent Skull, make sure to grab enough while you’re here.

Supergiant Games Limestone Deposits stand out a lot so they’re hard to miss.

Hopefully getting all the Limestone you need in Hades 2 will be an easy job now. Of course, it’s not the only important material in the game.

We’ve got a bunch of Hades 2 guides on how to pick up the most useful items in the game. Looking for Nectar, Bronze, or Ashes? We’ve got you covered.