Gran Turismo 7 dev confirms update coming next week with DLC teaser

Gran Turismo 7 enthusiasts will be pleased to know that additional content seems to be on the way next week with new cars being teased and possibly more.

Aside from the obvious credits controversy that ended up with players receiving a free 1 million credits, the launch of Gran Turismo 7 has been a successful one for the team at Polyphony Digital. We also said that this game was a masterpiece and is a brilliant simulated racing experience.

The development and support for the game will continue for quite some time it seems and the first piece of DLC looks as though it’s ready to be rolled out.

Polyphony Digital hint at incoming DLC for Gran Turismo 7

Courtesy of Polyphony Digital producer Kaz Yamauchi, a cryptic tweet of his has given players some idea of what new content to expect.

Containing only the words “Update is coming next week,” Yamauchi’s Tweet features an interesting image that has three cars carefully silhouetted and disguised by the darkness.

We enjoyed Gran Turismo 7 and loved all the cars that it features, but even we can’t figure out what these three new vehicles are supposed to be. However, by doing some digging, it seems like one eagled-eyed fan of cars may have cracked the case.

After one user posted an updated version of the picture showing the outlines more clearly, another Twitter user believed they deciphered the identity of the three cars in question.

“Subaru BRZ ZD8, Subaru BRZ GT300, Suzuki Cappuccino,” said VIPswiiift.

Subaru BRZ ZD8

Subaru BRZ GT300

Suzuki Cappuccino

👍 — 🇮🇷 Sascha (@VIPswiiift) April 24, 2022

The series has always had a strong love for Subarus and Suzukis going all the way back to the original Gran Turismo on the PlayStation 1, so these would be welcome additions to the already stacked roster of cars.

Polyphony Digital always outlined its desire to support Gran Turismo 7 as a live-service title going forward and new cars and tracks are already in the pipeline for the game.

Even though this Tweet has teased three cars, there could always be more cool content coming.