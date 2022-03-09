Genshin Impact on Nintendo Switch: Trailer & everything we know so far

Nintendo fans have been patiently waiting to delve into the Breath of the Wild-inspired world of Genshin Impact. Here’s everything we know so far.

MiHoYo’s latest free-to-play title, Genshin Impact has proven a huge success both domestically and internationally. Players have been busy exploring the huge sprawling world, collecting colorful characters, fighting their way through monster-filled dungeons, and defeating monolithic bosses.

While certain mechanics and features may be similar to that of Nintendo’s iconic Legend of Zelda series, there are enough differences that make Genshin more than just a copy.

As a result, many Nintendo fans have been wanting to jump into the anime action. Unfortunately, Genshin Impact is currently only available on PS4, PC, iOS, and Android devices. However, the open-world ARPG is scheduled to arrive on the Switch in the future. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming release.

Genshin Impact Switch trailer

In case there was any doubt about Genshin Impact’s release on Switch, you can check out the trailer posted on the official Genshin Impact YouTube Channel.

While the reveal trailer doesn’t showcase any Switch gameplay, it does give Nintendo fans a good look at the main character and stunningly beautiful world of Teyvat, while confirming that the game is definitely coming to Nintendo’s hybrid system.

Is there a Genshin Impact Switch release date yet?

Unfortunately, miHoYo has yet to give an official release date for the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact. However, we do know that it is coming to the portable console. During an interview with RPG Site, head of miHoYo communications Sam Lai gave the following update:

“The Switch version of Genshin Impact is currently under development. More information regarding Switch beta testing and launch dates will be announced at a later time.”

For now, it looks like Nintendo fans will have to wait a little longer as the dev team continues to optimize the game for Switch. Whether there will be any special promotional events that run alongside the Switch release remains to be seen, but we expect Nintendo fans will receive the same promotional goodies other platforms obtained.

Of course, for many Switch players, another Breath of the Wild-inspired game will be huge, especially since many Zelda fans will be eagerly waiting for the launch of Breath of the Wild’s sequel. Genshin Impact is arguably the closest game that will help to fill this fill the current void.

So, there we have it – that’s everything you need to know about when Genshin Impact will be releasing on Switch. For more upcoming releases, be sure to check out our hubs below:

