Former dev says gamers were “robbed” of Star Wars Battlefront 3

A former developer has ruined gamers’ day by revealing some details about the “incredible” Star Wars Battlefront 3 before its cancelation.

The original Star Wars Battlefront games were classics and highly rated by fans of both George Lucas’ space opera and hardcore Battlefield gamers alike.

The fast-paced galactic-sized skirmishes featuring basic stormtroopers and heroes from the Rebellion and the Empire alike made for some very memorable gameplay back during the 2000s.

Fast forward to 2023 and fans are still curious about the canceled third entry in the series and according to former dev Michael Barclay, they were absolutely “robbed.”

Star Wars fans were “robbed” of Battlefront 3

In a post on Twitter, Barclay responded to a thread asking game devs what their “one that got away” was, and for the former EA employee, it was BF3 without question.

“I feel like it’s been long enough now to come out and say Star Wars Battlefront III was gonna be legit incredible and the fact it got canceled 2 yards from the finish line is an absolute crime,” he said.

Now, considering Barclay was a developer on the game, it’s easy to think that he would be a bit biased towards his own creation. This could also be a situation like Star Fox 2 where a game may have held up better at the time compared to now.

Nonetheless, the dev further stressed that “gamers don’t know what they were robbed of,” further indicating that he felt the unreleased title would be very special.

Unfortunately, he didn’t add anything else about the game, but in a separate post, reiterated just how much people miss the original Battlefront games when compared to the recent ones.

“When I remember there’s been a whole new Battlefront since the 2000s and people are still awaiting the third installment,” he said.