Every Marvel Rivals skin we know so far

Marvel Rivals is including alternate skins for each character. But what sort of variants on the classic hero costumes are available? Here’s every skin rumored to arrive with Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals is set to pit a slew of big-name and lesser-known heroes against one another in a 6v6 Overwatch-style shooter. After teasing the trailer, the game’s already generating buzz. With such a smorgasbord of characters included in the launch line up, fans are already speculating about what alternate skins NetEase will include for each.

The developers have already confirmed Marvel Rivals will be free-to-play, with additional cosmetic items, like skins, available for purchase from its in-game store eventually.

Although there’s been no official confirmation from NetEase Games about what skins fans can expect, there are already a few rumors circling.

Here’s every skin rumored to be coming to Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals: Rumored Skins

There’s no confirmation about alternate skin styles from NetEase yet. Here are all the most credible rumors so far.

Spiderman: Spider-Punk skin

Marvel Spider-Punk’s look was a huge hit with fans after his Across the Spider-Verse debut.

According to Kurakasis, who also leaked details of the game ahead of its reveal, there will be a Spider-Punk skin coming to Marvel Rivals. Marvel fans will recognize Spider-Punk from the animated movie, Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse. The spiked-mask, punk rocker riff on the classic character has been a favorite with fans since his first appearance in the film. His iconic look already appeared as a custom skin for the games Spiderman and Spiderman 2.

Ironman: Steampunk skin

Rumors of the Ironman skin first came from Mo Hosen of thestreamer. He confirmed the inclusion of skins in Marvel Rival on March 25 after a source shared details about the project. “There will indeed be skins but this addition is understood to be purely aesthetic.” He wrote, also going on to say he’d heard one of the available skins for Ironman would be “steampunk”.

We’ll add more rumored skins, and any confirmations about skin releases in Marvel Rivals, as they roll out. So be sure to check back soon.