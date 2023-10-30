DnD Book of Many Things new magic item turns players into Captain America

The Book of Many Things might seem as if it’s focused on the Deck of Many Things, but there’s another item in the book that players should seek out, as it lets them fight like Captain America.

In Dungeons & Dragons 5E, shields are meant for the express purpose of deflecting attacks, as using one increases the player’s Armor Class score. Fighting with a shield isn’t a great option unless the player takes the Shield Master Feat, which lets them perform a Shove as a Bonus Action while attacking.

Article continues after ad

As with magic weapons, there are magic shields in D&D 5E that provide all kinds of bonuses, mostly relating to defense. A few shields provide attacking abilities, but they’re just a side feature of the item and not something you can build a character around.

Article continues after ad

While video games sometimes feature funny shield tricks, D&D 5E players usually care more about cool magic weapons and epic spells than they do a board with a strap attached. This might soon change, however, thanks to a brand new magic item that’s coming to the game.

Article continues after ad

Wizards of The Coast

The Boomerang Shield from the Book of Many Things lets D&D 5E players fight like Captain America

Captain America is famous for throwing his shield at his foes so that it returns to his hand after it has flown. The new Boomerang Shield from the Book of Many Things has a similar property, as it’s a shield that acts like a thrown weapon rather than just a piece of armor.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

If a character is proficient with shields and attunes to a Boomerang Shield, they can throw it in combat (20ft short range/60ft long range), using either Strength or Dexterity as the modifier. If it hits, the Boomerang Shield deals 1d6 slashing damage, and it will instantly return to the user’s hand after hitting/missing its target. This teleporting property allows the character to throw it multiple times in one Action if they have the Extra Attack feature.

Article continues after ad

As the Boomerang Shield functions like a normal shield, the character can keep one hand free throughout combat, allowing them to carry a torch or prop up a wounded party member while maintaining the benefits of keeping a weapon and a shield ready at all times.

Article continues after ad

The Boomerang Shield would work well with the content from Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants, as the Strike of the Giants Feat and the Path of the Giant Barbarian subclass both provide additional benefits when using thrown weapons in combat. Those who want to stick to the Captain America theme should probably go with Fighter, Paladin, or Monk instead.

Article continues after ad

The Book of Many Things has plenty of new magic items for players to seek out, yet the Boomerang Shield stands out due to its utility. Despite having a simple concept, the Boomerang Shield is extremely useful for many combat builds, acting as both an offensive and defensive option simultaneously.