Diablo 4 devs reveal the game “is not intended to be played forever”

The Diablo 4 dev team have revealed that the game will have an end point and that players will be pushed with new challenges and battles even when they reach level 100.

Diablo 4 is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2023, with fans of the series ready to jump straight into the next instalment of the beloved MMO franchise. However, developers Blizzard have announced that the game will not be a neverending loop of content. Admitting that there is a final battle and that the game does have an endpoint.

As first reported by GamesRadar, during a group interview for Diablo 4, associate game director Joe Piepiora discussed how Diablo 4 “is not intended to be played forever” and that there will be a final boss encounter.

“So there are creatures that you will continue to fight at higher and higher difficulties [beyond level 100], but this is content where you’ll be kind of pushing yourself to see how far you can take your build, rather than trying to reach some endless grind of rewards as time goes on beyond level 100.”

Diablo 4 developers tease final boss encounter & challenges

Piepiora added that once a player hits level 100, harder challenges and obstacles will force players to push themselves even further than in the initial moments of the game.

“At level 100, we do have a pinnacle boss encounter we want players to engage with that’s been balanced so that it’s extraordinarily, extraordinarily challenging,” added Piepiora.

“Players that reach level 100 are going to have an extremely difficult time on this boss encounter. And the expectation is that you take your class, you understand your build, you’ve maximized everything that you possibly can about it, and you really have learned encountered very well. And that’s going to be the way that you can maybe take it down.”

For Diablo 4 players, finishing the campaign of the game will then unlock the capstone dungeon. Once this challenge is completed, they will then have access to the next world tier difficulty setting, a cycle that will continue when each tier is finished.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.