Devolver Digital announces new chaotic co-op platformer KarmaZoo

Devolver Digital teased an announcement for a new game, and it has finally been revealed as KarmaZoo, an upcoming, fun-fueled co-op platformer.

There are few publishers out there that can get us as excited about upcoming indie games quite like Devolver Digital does. From hit titles like Cult of the Lamb to Inscryption, the well-known publisher has a good few names under their belt to back up their deserved reputation.

It is no wonder, then, that when Devolver Digital takes to social media to announce that they will be revealing an upcoming game, players flock and wait impatiently to learn more.

The publisher did just that and left fans scrambling under their Tweet to guess what the game could be. Some people jokingly suggested Hotline Miami 3, while others asked for a second Inscryption.

Devolver Digital went on to announce the actual game’s identity as promised, and surprised players by revealing an upcoming platformer known as KarmaZoo.

What is Digital Devolver and Pastagames’ KarmaZoo?

While there has not been a concrete date of release given for KarmaZoo, other details were also revealed, as Devolver Digital Tweeted their official introductory announcement for the game. The title will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series S/X. No price has been specified yet.

Players can look forward to a chaotic co-op experience while playing the platformer as they team up with nine other random players. The team of ten will then work together to help, using unique abilities assigned to each of the 50 playable characters.

The characters all seem to be nature-related, taking form in the shape of different animals. Karma will likely be a theme central to the gameplay mechanics, as the game’s official description reads that players working together will be doing so “all for the sake of good Karma.”

No two runs will be exactly the same in KarmaZoo, since the game is constantly changing, as are the player’s team characters. Anything that happens during one of the gameplay “Loops” counts toward your Karma, which likely serves as a form of currency for unlocking abilities or characters.

Devolver Digital

While the game’s main focus is its online co-op, local multiplayer will also be available, in which players can use one screen to challenge up to eight players in frantic mini games. The online co-op will be crossplay, so you can play with friends on different platforms.

That is all we know right now about developer Pastagames and publisher Devolver Digital’s newly announced upcoming game, KarmaZoo. While you wait for even more information on KarmaZoo, have a look at some of our other gaming guides and news.