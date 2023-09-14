Destiny 2 players plead for Bungie to buff forgotten exotic for GMs

The Destiny 2 community has made a plea to Bungie to buff the often-forgotten Exotic Hand Cannon, Eriana’s Vow, especially in GM content.

Unfortunately, due to the nature of metas, some guns in Destiny 2 are going to be more valuable than others. If there’s a top of the meta, by its nature, it suggests that there’s a bottom.

Because of this, there are always going to be weapons in Destiny that don’t see a lot of play. Especially in Grandmaster Nightfalls, while they require specific loadouts, some superstar options exist for dealing with difficult Champions.

For example, Wish-Ender is an excellent option for Anti-Barrier Champions, and it uses primary ammo. This means you won’t get in a situation where you can’t deal with a Champion because you’re out of Special ammo. Even before Wish-Ender’s reign, Arbalest had eaten up the slot, muscling out other options in the Anti-Barrier category.

That’s why the community is asking for an old favorite super-powered Hand Cannon from Shadowkeep to get a buff.

In a Reddit thread with over 1.2k upvotes, user HolderOfAshes said, “If Wish Ender can kill a GM Champion Barrier in one shot then there’s no reason why Eriana’s can’t either.”

They argue that the Hand Cannon has lost its utility, the thing that used to make it good, its intrinsic Anti-Barrier perk, has now been given to too many other weapons.

Bungie Wish-Ender has been dominating for a while

To up its usefulness, players are asking for Eriana’s Vow to be able to one shot barriers on Champions. One commenter concurred saying, “When a primary will one-shot, the other special will too and buff it’s own damage on follow-up shots, they either need to buff it or give it a different niche.”

A user made an interesting suggestion as to what could improve it, saying, “Eriana’s Vow should cause an ignition on breaking any shield.”

As ever, it’s impossible for every gun to be great at all times in Destiny 2. By bringing everything up to the top level, power creep quickly sets in and can become a big issue. That said, it would be great for the unique Hand Cannon to have another day in the sun soon. Here’s hoping it gets a buff.