Decade-old Marvel vs Capcom 3 gets over 100K viewers at EVO 2023

EVO 2023 has shown just how popular fighting games are, with a decade-old title getting more viewership than some esports tournaments and having a veritable renaissance at the event.

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 has been a fighting game staple for a long time. Its iconic cast of characters, extremely long and creative combo strings, and high-paced action have earned it an honored spot in the community for many years now.

This fighting game has stood the test of time, remaining a staple in the FGC and even outliving Marvel vs Capcom Infinite, its successor that failed to recapture the magic of UMvC3.

It seems that this title has aged like fine wine, with competitors getting more hyped than ever. And, with Evasion’s first appearance at EVO seeing him make a run to the EVO 2023 UMvC3 Grand Finals, the game still has a lot of life left in it.

Jibrill takes home Marvel vs Capcom 3 title with 100k viewers

Evasion’s fight to the grand final was a spectacular one, seeing him taking down the absolute best players and making a loser’s bracket run all the way back to the finals.

However, he was no match for Jibrill. The longtime competitor proved himself to be the absolute best player in the world, resulting in a tearful victory where Jibrill couldn’t contain his emotion.

The stadium was completely packed, and with Twitch viewership weighing in at over 80k on the EVO main channel and 40k on Maximilian’s co-stream alone, it’s clear Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 is alive and thriving over 10 years after its release.

Like Super Smash Bros. Melee, Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 seems unfazed by other titles, even ones within its own series. And, with EVO 2023 marking what many have called the “Golden Age” of fighting games, the hype won’t be stopping any time soon.

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom hasn’t exactly been an EVO main stage game for its entire life cycle, so seeing it come back with such a resounding fanbase is surely a great sign for the future of the title.