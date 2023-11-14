DayZ shockingly breaks its player count a decade after standalone release

Survival game DayZ has just broken its all-time player count record over a decade since the multiplayer title first went live.

DayZ became an instant hit back in 2012, the original mod so popular that it then evolved into a fully-fledged game in its own right. The multiplayer survival video game winning over millions of fans online as well as those who loved the survival genre.

When it first launched, the title was averaging a solid number of concurrent players, sitting just under 50,000 a day. However, according to StreamDB, DayZ has just broken its record for the most concurrent players, bringing in 69,447 on November 13, 2023. Over a decade after the game first went live.

However, 2023 has been a successful year for DayZ as a whole, with the previous peak of 63,000 players coming from another massive surge of players in January 2023.

Bohemia Interactive Zombies are the least of your worries in DayZ.

So why has DayZ seen a massive uptick in players again? For starters, devs Bohemia Interactive just brought in a giant new patch for the title, bringing back the .308 DMR which OG fans will recognize as being a throwback to the original mod, as well as overhauling the Vybor Air Base.

The game, as stated on the official DayZ website, takes place when “the post-soviet country of Chernarus is struck by an unknown virus, turning the majority population into frenzied infected. Fighting over resources has bred a hostile mentality among survivors, driving what’s left of humanity to collapse.”

With players flocking back to DayZ in big numbers, there is no telling if this record will last long or if the game will continue to bring in high player count numbers. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all things DayZ throughout our content of the game.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.