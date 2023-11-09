Critical Role announces Laudna prequel novel releasing next summer

The next novel from Critical Role and Penguin Random House has been announced, and it follows the “fun scary” Launda from Campaign 3’s party Bells Hells.

Written by Cassandra Khaw and published by Penguin Random House, Critical Role: Bells Hells – What Doesn’t Break focuses on Bells Hells’ resident Warlock/Sorcerer Laudna. The book, which will release in July 2024, is set to explore Laudna’s years on her own before meeting Imogen and later joining Bells Hells.

Though far from Critical Role’s first time expanding its lore through other mediums like novels and comics, What Doesn’t Break is the first time Campaign Three’s party has been explored outside the playshow itself.

Critical Role novel What Doesn’t Break to explore Laudna’s story before Campaign 3

The description for What Doesn’t Break is as follows: “Uncover the lost years of Critical Role’s unrelentingly upbeat undead spellcaster in this original prequel novel to Laudna’s adventures with Bells Hells.”

While few details have been announced, there is about 30 years of Laudna’s life (or undeath) to explore.

Given what we know about Laudna’s tragic past from the show, fans can expect a dark story in which a lonely Launda has just herself, the voice of the villainous Delilah Briarwood, and (of course) her little puppet Pâté de Rolo to keep her company.

It shouldn’t be all doom and gloom though, as Laudna is sure to bring her own brand of “fun scary.”

As for the author, Khaw has worked on various video game and tabletop RPG projects, as well as their own published works, which center on horror and science fiction. They have worked with Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role before, contributing to Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft and Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep.

What Doesn’t Break will be Critical Role’s third novel. It follows Critical Role: Vox Machina – Kith & Kin, which adds to the backstories of Campaign 1’s Vex’ahlia and Vax’ildan, and Critical Role: The Mighty Nein – The Nine Eyes of Lucien, which focuses on major Campaign 2 character Lucien Tavelle.