Capcom shuts down Resident Evil 1 & Code Veronica fan remakes

After years worth of development time and publicly available demo builds, Capcom have shut down the Resident Evil 1 and Code Veronica fan remakes.

Fans of the Resident Evil series have had it good, with both Resident Evil 2 and 3 getting full remakes that brought these classic games into the modern era. Resident Evil 4 has a remake of its own on the horizon.

These games aren’t just a retextured version of the original, either. They completely change the game from a fixed-camera to an over-the-shoulder third-person shooter with all new environments, as well as giving new life to some fan-favorite weapons, enemies, and encounters.

Fans of the series have been clamoring for remakes of both the original Resident Evil and Code Veronica for years, prompting a small development team to tackle the task themselves. But, after intervention from Capcom, their passion project has been shut down.

Resident Evil 1 & Code Veronica remakes shut down by Capcom

The Twitter account tied to the Code Veronica and Resident Evil 1 remakes has a history that dates back to 2019, with its creation shortly following the release of Resident Evil 2’s remake. RE2R was a smash hit commercially and critically, with fans raving about how Capcom brought a series classic into the modern era.

What started as a fan account turned into a way to promote a small yet passionate development team that wanted to take on the daunting task of remaking both Resident Evil 1 and Code Veronica.

It was made clear from the outset of this project that the developers had no intention of selling the game for profit, and that it would forever remain a game that fans of the series could download for free.

All the way back in May 2021, they posted some early gameplay and screenshots with the caveat that, if Capcom were to pull the plug on their game, they’d have to oblige.

Over a year and a half later, after early builds of the game were translated into several different languages with constant updates that were getting the game closer and closer to the final version the developers envisioned, Capcom shut down the project.

While Resident Evil 1 is certainly an older game, it’s had a remake already. While fans were certainly excited to see Resident Evil 1 re-remake, the real headliner was Code Veronica.

It’s still possible to play the original version of Code Veronica on modern consoles, but the game is over 20 years old now. Fans of the series really want to see the game remade, making the shutdown of this fan project a disappointment for diehards and the developers working on the project.

What’s more, Capcom has yet to announce a Code Veronica remake of their own. All the playable versions of both the Resident Evil 1 and Code Veronica remakes are no longer available for download, although you can still see work-in-progress gameplay from the title on the developers’ Twitter page.