Bethesda just quietly launched a new Elder Scrolls game in early access

A brand new game in the Elder Scrolls franchise just went live in early access without a word from its developers at Bethesda. The Elder Scrolls: Castles is now live on the App Store, here’s what we know.

It’s been 12 years since the last mainline entry in Bethesda’s mega-popular Elder Scrolls series hit store shelves. Since then, Skyrim has become a cultural phenomenon on its way to being ported to every platform known to mankind.

And while we’ve known for a few years now that Elder Scrolls 6 is indeed on the horizon, albeit, still very far in the distance on said horizon, the franchise has been rather quiet of late while Starfield soaks up the spotlight.

However, that just changed in September of 2023 as a brand new Elder Scrolls game just went live without any fanfare. Seemingly cloning the Fallout Shelter gameplay model, The Elder Scrolls: Castles is now live in early access on the App Store.

Bethesda Much like Fallout Shelter, Elder Scrolls Castles lets you support your own thriving community.

While it may not be a AAA release fans have anxiously been waiting for, Elder Scrolls Castles is nonetheless a new entry in the series, one that appears to replicate Fallout Shelter for Bethesda’s other hit franchise.

The game’s official synopsis describes it as a new mobile title that “puts you in control of your very own castle and dynasty.” And as an attached gameplay screenshot reveals, a number of similar systems are in place here as well.

Players have a leveling system to grind through as they expand their castle as they see fit, ensuring that its inhabitants are well-fed, entertained, and prepared to defend their home against any opposition looking to overthrow your family.

Castles lets players continue the family tree for years to come, seeing “new rulers take the throne” as generations pass by.

Bethesda You’ll be tasked with making decisions that may win or lose favor with your loyal subjects.

For now, Elder Scrolls Castles is only available to those with Apple devices, and it’s worth noting the game is indeed in early access, meaning you may encounter the odd bug or two.

Bethesda is yet to formally unveil the title, nor market its early access launch, but that’s sure to change in the near future as thousands of fans begin jumping in.