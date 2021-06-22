Gaming
Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 gaming deals: Xbox, PlayStation, Switch & PC
Published: 22/Jun/2021 12:37
Updated: 22/Jun/2021 12:38
by
Meg Bethany Koepp
Amazon, PlayStation, Razer, Nintendo
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is like Christmas for bargain-hunters, especially those who are interested in gaming and tech. With many epic deals set to go down and a lot of money to be saved, here’s everything you need to know.
It’s that time of year again, so get your wallets ready – Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here. With tons of deals on gaming, it’s the perfect time to get a discount on that Xbox Series S you’ve been eyeing up or perhaps snag a new Razer mouse.
Razer has a massive range of deals on their peripherals, including mice, headphones, keyboards and more. You can find the best Razer deals for the
US and UK here.
There’s something for every type of gamer in the sale, whether you play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC, and more. Here are the best gaming deals so far in the US and UK.
Contents:
Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Gaming deals: US
Amazon Prime Day takes place on June 21 and 22 this year. As usual, it’ll have discounts that last the whole two days and “lightning” deals that are only active for a certain amount of time, so make sure you’re checking here regularly for updates so you don’t miss out.
PlayStation 4 & PS5 deals
Games:
Xbox One X & Series X deals
Games:
Peripherals:
Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Pro Performance Gaming Headset –
Best deal Mifanstech V-10 Gaming Headset for Xbox One –
Best deal HyperX CloudX Flight – Wireless Gaming Headset –
Best deal Wired Controller for Xbox 360 –
Best deal
Nintendo It’s the perfect time to flesh out your Nintendo Switch game library. Nintendo Switch deals
Games:
Peripherals:
Joy Con Controller Replacement –
Best deal iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch –
Best deal G-STORY Flip Protective Case for Nintendo Switch –
Best deal SanDisk 512GB microSDXC Card –
Best deal PC deals
Components:
i7-9700K with Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro WiFi Motherboard –
Best deal Corsair 4000D ATX and iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT AIO Cooler Bundle –
Best deal WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD –
Best deal Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO V2 CPU Air Cooler –
Best deal Thermaltake S100 Snow Edition Micro-ATX Case –
Best deal Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 80+ Gold 600W –
Best deal Monitors:
Acer Nitro XZ322Q Pbmiiphx 31.5″ 1500R Curved –
Best deal AOC C27G2Z 27″ Curved Frameless Ultra-Fast –
Best deal BenQ EX3203R 32 inch 144Hz Curved –
Best deal Peripherals:
Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse –
Best deal Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse –
Best deal Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard –
Best deal Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset –
Best deal Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset –
Best deal SteelSeries Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse –
Best deal ASUS Optical Gaming Mouse – ROG Strix Impact II –
Best deal HyperX Cloud MIX – Wired Gaming Headset –
Best deal ASUS ROG Strix Go 2.4 Electro Punk Wireless Gaming Headphones –
Best deal
Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Gaming deals: UK
PlayStation 4 & PS5 deals
Games:
Peripherals:
PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller –
Best deal HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse –
Best deal HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset –
Best deal HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset –
Best deal SteelSeries Arctis 3 All-Platform Gaming Headset –
Best deal
OIVO regular PS4/PS4 Slim/PS4 Pro cooling stand – Best deal
Y Team PS4 dual controller charger – Best deal
3 month Playstation Plus & Playstation now subscription – Best deal Xbox One X & Series X deals
Consoles:
Xbox Series S & Electric Volt Controller –
Best deal Xbox Series S & Elite Wireless Controller 2 –
Best deal Games:
Forza Horizon 4 (Standard Edition) (XBOX One) – Best deal
Halo: The Master Chief Collection (XBOX One) – Best deal
Burnout Paradise Remastered (XBOX One) – Best deal
Star Wars Squadrons (XBOX One) – Best deal
Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (XBOX One) – Best deal
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (XBOX One) – Best deal
Need for Speed: Head (Standard Edition) (XBOX One) – Best deal
A Way Out (XBOX One) – Best deal
Halo: The Master Chief Collection & £10 Credit (XBOX One) – Best deal
Forza Horizon 4 (Standard Edition) & £12 Credit (XBOX One) – Best deal
Anthem (Standard Edition) (XBOX One) – Best deal
It Takes Two (Standard Edition) (XBOX X|S) – Best deal
Apex Legends: Lifeline Edition (XBOX One) – Best deal
Apex Legends: Octane Edition (XBOX One) – Best deal
Apex Legends: Bloodhound Edition (XBOX One) – Best deal
Apex Legends: Pathfinder Edition (XBOX One) – Best deal
Titanfall 2 (XBOX One) – Best deal Peripherals:
Xbox Wireless Controller, Robot White –
Best deal Turtle Beach Recon 50X Xbox One Gaming Headset –
Best deal Nintendo Switch deals
Consoles:
Games:
Peripherals:
Razer Need a new keyboard? Now’s the time to buy. PC deals
Games:
Components:
Corsair iCUE H100i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler –
Best deal Corsair iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler –
Best deal Aorus X570 AORUS ELITE –
Best deal Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO V2 CPU Cooler –
Best deal Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED CPU Cooler –
Best deal Gigabyte AORUS 750W, 80 Plus Gold Certified PSU –
Best deal Monitors:
ASUS TUF Gaming 28-Inch 4K Monitor –
Best deal ASUS TUG Gaming 27-Inch Curved Monitor –
Best deal ASUS ROG STRIX Curved 43-Inch UltraWide Gaming Monitor –
Best deal Samsung Odyssey G5 27″ 1000R Curved –
Best deal LG Ultragear 27 Inch Gaming Monitor QHD 1440p –
Best deal BenQ GL2780 27 Inch 1080p 1 ms 75 Hz –
Best deal AOC G2460PF – 24 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor, 144Hz –
Best deal Laptops:
Razer Blade 15 Base Model –
Best deal Lenovo IdeaPad 15-Inch Gaming Laptop –
Best deal ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-Inch Gaming Laptop –
Best deal MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop –
Best deal Peripherals:
Razer DeathAdder V2 –
Best deal Razer Kraken Wired Gaming Headset –
Best deal Razer Kraken X USB Gaming Headphones –
Best deal Razer Huntsman Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard –
Best deal Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard –
Best deal Razer Blackshark V2 X Premium Esports Gaming Headset –
Best deal Razer Nari Ultimate: Gaming Headset –
Best deal Razer Viper Mini – Wired Gaming Mouse –
Best deal Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Mouse Mat –
Best deal Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Gaming Headset –
Best deal HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse –
Best deal HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset –
Best deal HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset –
Best deal SteelSeries Arctis 3 All-Platform Gaming Headset –
Best deal
