Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 gaming deals: Xbox, PlayStation, Switch & PC

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is like Christmas for bargain-hunters, especially those who are interested in gaming and tech. With many epic deals set to go down and a lot of money to be saved, here’s everything you need to know.

It’s that time of year again, so get your wallets ready – Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here. With tons of deals on gaming, it’s the perfect time to get a discount on that Xbox Series S you’ve been eyeing up or perhaps snag a new Razer mouse.

Razer has a massive range of deals on their peripherals, including mice, headphones, keyboards and more. You can find the best Razer deals for the US and UK here.

There’s something for every type of gamer in the sale, whether you play on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PC, and more. Here are the best gaming deals so far in the US and UK.

Contents:

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Gaming deals: US

Amazon Prime Day takes place on June 21 and 22 this year. As usual, it’ll have discounts that last the whole two days and “lightning” deals that are only active for a certain amount of time, so make sure you’re checking here regularly for updates so you don’t miss out.

PlayStation 4 & PS5 deals

Games:

Xbox One X & Series X deals

Games:

Werewolf: The Apocalypse Earthblood – Best deal

Kingdom Hearts III – Best deal

Peripherals:

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Pro Performance Gaming Headset – Best deal

Mifanstech V-10 Gaming Headset for Xbox One – Best deal

HyperX CloudX Flight – Wireless Gaming Headset – Best deal

Wired Controller for Xbox 360 – Best deal

Nintendo Switch deals

Games:

Peripherals:

Joy Con Controller Replacement – Best deal

iVoler Carrying Storage Case for Nintendo Switch – Best deal

G-STORY Flip Protective Case for Nintendo Switch – Best deal

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC Card – Best deal

PC deals

Components:

i7-9700K with Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Pro WiFi Motherboard – Best deal

Corsair 4000D ATX and iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT AIO Cooler Bundle – Best deal

WD_BLACK 500GB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD – Best deal

Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO V2 CPU Air Cooler – Best deal

Thermaltake S100 Snow Edition Micro-ATX Case – Best deal

Thermaltake Toughpower GX2 80+ Gold 600W – Best deal

Monitors:

Acer Nitro XZ322Q Pbmiiphx 31.5″ 1500R Curved – Best deal

AOC C27G2Z 27″ Curved Frameless Ultra-Fast – Best deal

BenQ EX3203R 32 inch 144Hz Curved – Best deal

Peripherals:

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Gaming deals: UK

PlayStation 4 & PS5 deals

Games:

Peripherals:

Xbox One X & Series X deals

Consoles:

Xbox Series S & Electric Volt Controller – Best deal

Xbox Series S & Elite Wireless Controller 2 – Best deal

Games:

Peripherals:

Xbox Wireless Controller, Robot White – Best deal

Turtle Beach Recon 50X Xbox One Gaming Headset – Best deal

Nintendo Switch deals

Consoles:

Nintendo Switch in Neon Red & Neon Blue – Best deal

Nintendo Switch in Grey – Best deal

Nintendo Switch Lite in Blue – Best deal

Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral – Best deal

Nintendo Switch Lite in Grey – Best deal

Nintendo Switch Lite in Yellow – Best deal

Games:

Peripherals:

Joy-Con Pair Fortnite Edition – Best deal

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheels – Best deal

PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag – Best deal

PC deals

Games:

Components:

Corsair iCUE H100i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler – Best deal

Corsair iCUE H150i ELITE CAPELLIX Liquid CPU Cooler – Best deal

Aorus X570 AORUS ELITE – Best deal

Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO V2 CPU Cooler – Best deal

Cooler Master Hyper 212 LED CPU Cooler – Best deal

Gigabyte AORUS 750W, 80 Plus Gold Certified PSU – Best deal

Monitors:

ASUS TUF Gaming 28-Inch 4K Monitor – Best deal

ASUS TUG Gaming 27-Inch Curved Monitor – Best deal

ASUS ROG STRIX Curved 43-Inch UltraWide Gaming Monitor – Best deal

Samsung Odyssey G5 27″ 1000R Curved – Best deal

LG Ultragear 27 Inch Gaming Monitor QHD 1440p – Best deal

BenQ GL2780 27 Inch 1080p 1 ms 75 Hz – Best deal

AOC G2460PF – 24 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor, 144Hz – Best deal

Laptops:

Razer Blade 15 Base Model – Best deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 15-Inch Gaming Laptop – Best deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14-Inch Gaming Laptop – Best deal

MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop – Best deal

Peripherals: