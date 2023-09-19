Alleged UFC 5 character model leak sparks hilarious response from UFC legend

When Max Holloway’s alleged UFC 5 character model hit the internet, fans didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. Now, even Holloway himself has chimed in on the matter.

Recently, a supposed leak of Holloway’s character model for the upcoming UFC 5 game made waves on social media. The image, shared by various accounts, compared this alleged game model with an actual photo of Holloway, prompting a mix of amusement and disbelief among fans.

Article continues after ad

Fans were quick to comment, “This surely isn’t real,” and others jokingly referred to the character as “Hax Molloway.” However, keen fans of the UFC video game series were quick to debunk the clearly fake comparison, pointing out that the supposedly leaked character model was simply just a custom character made in UFC 4.

Article continues after ad

Another fan humorously changed up Holloway’s famous “it is what it is” to a Spanish “es lo que es.”

Max Holloway, never one to shy away from a good laugh, has now taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter, too, commenting, “How you guys believing this?”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time Holloway has commented on the upcoming UFC 5 game.

After leaked gameplay footage surfaced showing Holloway being defeated by Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway humorously rated the gameplay “-100 out of 10.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

While fans are having fun with Holloway’s character model, there’s serious anticipation building around UFC 5. The game is set to release on October 27, 2023, exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports recently unveiled the cover athletes: reigning featherweight champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski and former flyweight champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko.

Article continues after ad

The Deluxe Edition of the game will spotlight Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. This marks Adesanya’s second consecutive appearance on a UFC game cover, having previously graced the cover of UFC 4 alongside Jorge Masvidal.

However, the UFC 5 cover has stirred controversy due to EA Sports’ decision to use character models instead of traditional athlete photographs, leading some fans to compare it to mobile game artwork.

Thankfully, those character models closely resembled the athletes, unlike the clearly fake character model for Holloway that is spreading on social media.

Article continues after ad