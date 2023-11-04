Avengers: Endgame somehow predicted the return of Fortnite OG in 2023

Fortnite fans are noticing Avengers: Endgame correctly predicted the return of Fortnite OG, with screenshots showing eerie similarities.

Since its debut in 2017, Fortnite has grown into something larger than life. What started as a simple battle royale with original characters turned into a “build-off” between Naruto Uzumaki and Deadpool.

Celebrities aside, it’s never been more present than with its consistent crossovers, with brands such as Marvel. Nearly all of the household Marvel names are available in Fortnite as a result of numerous in-game collabs with Marvel movies.

Interestingly enough, it turns out Marvel knew something about Fortnite all those years ago that fans did not, as a scene from Avengers: Endgame accurately predicted the future of Fortnite.

Fortnite player discovers impeccable OG prediction in Endgame

Fortnite has seen many changes since it first arrived, with countless seasons introducing something new to the game. Millions of players have loaded in since launch, including the fictional character Korg from Avengers: Endgame.

In the movie, Korg played a match of Fortnite, yet his POV looked very different from ours as he was playing the vanilla version of the battle royale. Endgame was released in 2019, yet the events took place in October 2023, so it seemed like a silly easter egg.

Yet here we are, and players have noticed that Korg’s silly Fortnite moment in Salty Springs may have accurately predicted the future.

Fortnite is currently in the midst of its latest season, Fortnite OG, which is a call back to the simpler times of the game. Players can jump into Chapter 1 Season 5 of Fortnite albeit with improved gameplay mechanics.

Comparing the two side-by-side images, it’s clear to notice a few differences. Korg didn’t have the benefit of the Reboot Van, and HUD changes are just a few notables fans picked out between the two.

However, it’s still neat to see how far Fortnite’s reach was back in 2019, easter egg or conspiracy aside. Maybe it was part of a grander scheme.

“It’s clear this season was a legal obligation to ensure Endgame’s timeline of events was correct,” replied one user. To be fair, we’re still here today, so they aren’t wrong.