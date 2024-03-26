Kyle Walker has told Man City who his “incredible” successor should be

Man City defender Kyle Walker is arguably the best right-back in world football.

Since joining the Cityzens in 2017, Walker has won 16 major trophies and established himself as one of the senior players in one of the most successful club sides in the history of football.

The former Tottenham defender has captained Man City on many occasions and captained England during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Brazil.

At the age of 33, Walker is showing no signs of slowing down, and remains at the top of England’s deep conveyor belt of right-backs which also includes Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier and Chelsea’s Reece James.

That being said, his age suggests he is entering the twilight of his career and there is no doubt Man City will be tentatively thinking about a succession plan for Walker as they look to continue their success.

And Walker may have inadvertently told his club who should be top of his list of successors. Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Speaking on the Vibe With Five podcast when discussing the best right-backs in world football, Walker said: “Who’s the wing-back at Leverkusen who was at Man City? Oh my good gosh, how many goals has he scored? It’s just incredible.”

Topic starts at 23:10

Ironically, the Dutch international started his career in the Man City youth setup before establishing himself at first team level at Celtic – helping them win the Scottish treble in the 2019/20 season.

The 23-year-old moved to Bayer Leverkusen in January 2021 and under the management of Xabi Alonso has moved his game to a new level.

He is now a Dutch international, was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Year last season and is an integral part of a Bayer side that are on course to make history this season.

Frimpong has 11 goals and 11 assists to his name in all competitions this season as Leverkusen remain unbeaten and are still on course to win an unprecedented treble this season.

Despite never winning the Bundesliga title before, they are currently 10 points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the table and are in the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal and quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Leverkusen have used Frimpong and Alex Grimaldo as wing-backs in a 3-4-2-1 formation and the pair have been crucial in their success this term.

The 23-year-old’s athleticism and ability at both ends of the pitch would make him the ideal successor for Walker and the fact he has unfinished business at City is sure to appeal to him if and when the opportunity arises for him to return to Manchester.