Jamie Carragher names the one Manchester United “superstar” he would take at Liverpool

Jamie Carragher has named Kobbie Mainoo as the one Manchester United player he would take at Liverpool after he said the 18-year-old “as a “looks like a superstar”.

Former Liverpool defender, Carragher, was asked by a fan which of the current Manchester United squad would he take at Anfield.

The Sky Sports pundit was quick to state that Mainoo would be his first choice as he waxed lyrical over the potential of the teenager.

“I think I’d probably take the young kid, Mainoo,” he said on The Overlap. “His age,” Carragher began when explaining the reasons behind his choice. “I think he looks like a superstar and he could go on to be a real superstar.

“I’m trying to think who else in the United team is better playing in their position. Maybe [Marcus] Rashford because Liverpool in the summer, obviously under a new manager, but would that be a position you look at?

“I think [Luis] Diaz is good, I don’t think he’s great. So that could be a position. But I think with Mainoo in central midfield. Yeah, I would go with him just for the age factor.”

Gary Neville was also asked which Liverpool player he would like most at Manchester United, with the former Red revealing that he would choose Virgil van Dijk.

Topic starts at 18:32

The choice raised some eyebrows, especially as Neville could have opted for Mo Salah instead.

“I just think that Van Dijk would bring dominance to the team and a presence in the team that we [Man United] haven’t got,” he explained.

“We haven’t got a forward as good as Mo Salah, but we’ve got talented forwards.”

Liverpool and Manchester United go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend as the bitter rivals meet at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 7.