Gary Lineker makes huge Kobbie Mainoo prediction for England’s Euro 2024 campaign

Gary Lineker has backed Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo to start for England during their Euro 2024 campaign this summer.

Mainoo was called up to the England squad for their two international friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

The 18-year-old Man United star has earned the praise of Lineker, who took to social media to express how impressed he was with the teenager after his first start for the Three Lions.

“A superb first start by Kobbie Mainoo for England,” Lineker wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“He’s not only played himself into the squad for the Euros but quite possibly the starting lineup. Well played young man.”

The midfielder has enjoyed a meteoric rise at Man United, starting 14 Premier League games for Erik ten Hag’s side this season.

After being handed his first start for England against Belgium, Mainoo impressed during the 2-2 draw before being replaced by Tottenham’s James Maddison in the 74th minute.

A mistake from Jordan Pickford gave Belgium the lead in the 11th minute, before Ivan Toney got the hosts level through the penalty spot.

Youri Tielemans’ 36th minute strike looked to hand Belgium the win until Jude Bellingham’s 95th minute goal leveled the scores at 2-2.

The result means that England end the international break avoiding back-to-back defeats after the Three Lions lost 1-0 to Brazil last week. All eyes now turn to Euro 2024 in Germany this summer.