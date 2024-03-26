England fans make Aaron Ramsdale plea after Jordan Pickford mistake against Belgium

England fans have called for Aaron Ramsdale to replace Jordan Pickford after the Everton goalkeeper passed the ball straight to Belgium to allow them to score the opening goal of their international friendly.

It was a disastrous start for England and Pickford as the 30-year-old looked to clear his lines in the 11th minute of their game against Belgium.

Pickford scuffed his kick and the ball was intercepted by Belgium, with Youri Tielemans firing the ball past the shot-stopper from the edge of the penalty area.

It did not take long from the ball hitting the back of the net before England fans made their feelings clear on Pickford’s place in the starting XI.

Supporters took to social media to call for Arsenal’s and England’s back-up goalkeeper, Ramsdale, to replace Pickford. Fans questioned England manager Gareth Southgate for his constant selection of the Everton star in the aftermath of the mistake.

Ramsdale, 25, has been second fiddle to Pickford since his inclusion in the England squad. The Arsenal shot-stopper often has to contend with the likes of Newcastle United’s Nick Pope, neither being chosen as a regular starter under Southgate.

The Arsenal goalkeeper’s chances of starting for England this summer have taken a blow following the arrival of David Raya at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has preferred Raya to Ramsdale since his move from Brentford last summer. Southgate will be hesitant to opt for Ramsdale given his lack of regular Premier League football ahead of the Euros this summer, likely to stick with Pickford regardless of the error.