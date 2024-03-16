Fans think they’ve spotted Rey Mysterio at Man City vs Newcastle

Eagle-eyed football fans have joked they have spotted WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio at the FA Cup clash between Man City and Newcastle United.

City kept their hopes alive of winning a second successive treble (Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup) with a 2-0 win over the Magpies in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Two deflected Bernardo Silva strikes proved to be the difference at the Etihad Stadium, as Pep Guardiola’s side joined Championship side Coventry City in the semi-finals of the competition.

Rey Mysterio lookalike in the crowd

But while City continue to make their own headlines on the pitch, one fan made headlines off it when he was picked up on the live broadcast in the stands.

Article continues after ad

The fan was pictured wearing a mask reminiscent of wrestling superstar, Mysterio, and fans were loving it on social media.

One City fan made light of the FFP charges City are facing, as he joked on X: “Blud is trying to take our charges from 115 to 619,” referencing Mysterio’s signature wrestling move.

Article continues after ad

Another fan tweeted: “Who wears mask to watch a football ball game?” And another added: “The score is 61-9.”

The FA Cup semi-finals line-up will be completed on Sunday when Chelsea take on Championship leaders Leicester City, while Manchester United host Liverpool, who can still win a quadruple in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge.