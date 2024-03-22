Woman refused refund after discovering “spiders” in her seafood order

A woman was left disgusted after discovering her seafood order included “spiders,” with the restaurant responsible refusing to refund her.

Archelle, who goes by ‘oatsfinessinn‘ on TikTok, went viral on the social media platform after posting a 43-second clip showing some unexpected additions to her seafood order.

Having purchased 10 pounds of crawfish from the Shrimp Dock with plans to heat the food once home, Archelle was horrified to find “spiders” in the mix.

The video shows her carefully pulling the eight-legged arachnids from a pot of crawfish, before displaying them on a plate for viewers to see.

“Over here [trying to] find out if these are spiders in my crawfish?!” Archelle captioned. In the video, her son can be heard questioning where the spiders came from and whether or not they were real.

In a follow-up TikTok, Archelle offered an update on how she found the spiders, as well as the restaurant’s response to her complaints. She explained, “Yes. I got them from the Shrimp Dock. I purchased 10 pounds. They were $14 a pound. They were cold when we made it home, we warmed them up in a pot.”

A screenshot of her messages with the Shrimp Dock’s manager showed Archelle stated; “Seeing this was very unappealing for us. It’s unfortunate but we didn’t eat the rest after seeing this. Can we get a refund?”

However, the manager was not willing to grant Archelle’s request, responding, “I can’t offer you a full refund. I am sorry that you happened to have extraneous bugs among your mudbugs, but it does happen.”

Instead, the manager offered Archelle a $50 credit toward the store — an offer she did not appreciate. In the caption of her video, Archelle said, “To confirm, YES, they were water spiders! Help me convince this company to send a refund to CashApp.”

Viewers were torn over the situation, with one person writing, “I can not believe you didn’t get your money back that’s crazy. The spiders have to be a food safety violation?”

Others sided with the restaurant, claiming the spiders should not raise any alarms; “It seems like they offered to give you more than half of your money back in the form of store credit, which was very generous of them… Honestly, the spiders are a testament to the freshness of the crawfish and they are completely harmless.”