What is Beverly soda? Viral Coca-Cola drink & where to get it 

This discontinued Coca-Cola soda is going viral for its ‘unique’ flavor, and here’s how you can try it for yourself.

Beverly soda was first introduced in the 1960s as an attempt for Coca-Cola to get into the Italian drinks market. In Europe, people will often drink an aperitif before a meal to get their appetite ready for food and to help aid digestion.

This is a great excuse to have a shot before dinner (like vermouth), but there are also some non-alcoholic options available. To tap into this market, Coca-Cola invented Beverly in the 1960s, which was then discontinued in 2009. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t try it out.

Since then, Beverly soda has gone viral on TikTok as people trick their friends and family members into trying it and telling them it’s the “best flavor”:

Although some people like it on the first try, according to food blogger @jordan_the_stallion8, there was reportedly a study that took place where they asked thousands of people to try the drink and only 2% of people could drink it without grimacing due to the extremely bitter taste.

Where to try Beverly soda

If you want to make your own mind up about this drink though, you’ll need to travel — and it’s extremely limited.

Disney Epcot in Florida has a Coca-Cola Club Cool where soda fans can try Coca-Cola drinks from around the world, including Royal Wattamelon from the Phillippines, Minute Maid Apple Lychee from South Korea, and the infamous Beverly from Italy.

You can also get a taste of the stuff at official Coca-Cola museums, and Disney Springs’ Coca-Cola store.

The best bit is, Beverly (as well as all the other sodas from around the world) is completely free of charge and unlimited – but you’ll only get a sample-size cup.

What does Beverly soda taste like?

Coca-Cola An ad for Beverly from 1971

The flavor of this drink is highly debated, and Coca-Cola themselves have never revealed the flavor profile behind the beverage. It was marketed in 1971 with the slogan, “Cold as Helsinki, sparkling as Rio, dry as El Paso.” And although this makes it sound pretty refreshing, people online have different ideas about what it tastes like.

Some claim that it just tastes like Campari and that it derives its flavor from grapefruit rinds, which gives it the bitter taste that some people don’t like.

On TikTok though, people don’t think of it as favorably, with one person commenting, “If you’ve ever accidentally ingested pool water, you’ve tasted Beverly.”

Somebody who tried it even gave the bizarre description that it, “tasted like a Nintendo cartridge.”

Everyone has a different opinion on how this notorious drink tastes. People on TikTok who have yet to try it are frustrated by the lack of descriptors of the drink, with some saying, “Bitter like vinegar, or salt, or spices? What does bitter mean? What does it actually taste like?”

It looks like the only way to find out is to travel to one of the three locations where its sold and decide for yourself. Remember to record yourself drinking it to see if you make a face due to its bitterness.