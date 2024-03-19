The story behind Paul Rudd’s candy store that sells candy with his face on it

Paul Rudd owns a candy store in New York and the story behind how he came to own it will make your heart melt.

Samuel’s Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, New York just looks like your average candy store but has become a real social media hot spot because of its famous owners.

Back in 2014, Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Morgan bought the store with their wives to prevent its closure.

Samuel’s Sweet Shop sells all the usual stuff that you would expect, as well as candies with Paul Rudd’s face on them for those who have an extra sweet tooth.

The store was at risk of closure in 2014 and was saved

This charming little candy store opened in 1994 and quickly became a staple of the local community, serving up lots of sweet treats, as well as coffee.

Paul Rudd, who lives in Rhinebeck with his family, became one of Samuel’s most loyal customers.

Unfortunately, back in 2014, the owner of the store died and Samuel’s was at risk of closure due to a loss of management and funds.

The Ant-Man star couldn’t bear to see his favorite sweet shop closing, so teamed up with Jeffrey Dean Morgan from The Walking Dead; who also lives in Rhinebeck, to save the store and make sure it didn’t close.

In 2024, the store is still open and business is thriving. Although Rudd doesn’t have much time to work shifts selling candy on account of being a major film star, Samuel’s pays homage to him by selling candy with Rudd’s face on it.

The store also has a ‘staff picks’ section where Rudd and Morgan’s favorite candy is on display. Rudd admits to People Magazine that he has: “the candy taste of a seven-year-old child.” According to the store, Rudd’s favorite candy is a clodhopper which are fudge pretzel clusters that Rudd says are “so delicious they make me angry.”

The store’s connection to these celebrities has made it a real hot spot, with people traveling to upstate New York just to visit and get a marshmallow with Paul Rudd’s face on it.

Paul Rudd is a well-liked Hollywood star, and it’s gestures like these that show he is a real sweetheart, literally.